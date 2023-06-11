Love Island: Aftersun 2023 — what is it & when is it on?

Love Island UK’s popular spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun has returned alongside the summer 2023 series. Here’s everything you need to know about what the show is, and how to watch Aftersun 2023.

Hit ITV reality show Love Island UK is back for its 10th series, with a new cast entering the villa in an attempt to find love, and win the £50,000 prize money.

As with previous seasons, this series will be bringing weeks of romance, drama, and entertainment, with a new episode airing almost every night, for eight weeks starting June 5.

And for those keen for extra Love Island content, Love Island: Aftersun has returned again this year. Here’s everything to know about what it is, and how to watch it.

What is Love Island: Aftersun?

Love Island: Aftersun is a weekly spinoff show, hosted from a live studio with an audience, in which a panel discusses the events of the previous week.

The show includes extra behind-the-scenes clips, as well as interviews with cast members who have been evicted from the villa.

This summer, Aftersun will be hosted by Maya Jama, who is back for her second series, after hosting the winter edition of the show earlier this year. She will be joined by regular panelists Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and former Love Island contestant Indiyah Polack.

When is Love Island: Aftersun 2023?

Love Island: Aftersun airs once a week on Sundays, right after the main show airs on ITV2. The main episodes usually begin at 9pm.

Just like the main show, you can watch Love Island: Aftersun live on ITV2, and you will also be able to watch the episodes later on ITVX, ITV’s video-on-demand service.

Those outside the UK will need to use a VPN in order to access this content, just like the main show.

Is Love Island on Sunday?

Yes, there is a main episode of Love Island on Sunday.

On Saturdays, there is no main episode, which is replaced by the Love Island: Unseen Bits spin-off. However, the main show returns with an episode on Sunday, which is immediately followed by an episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

