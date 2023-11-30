Selling Sunset: G Flip reveals how she wooed Chrishell Stause

G Flip and Chrishell Stause‘s relationship has been interesting to keep up with for Selling Sunset fans. How did they get started in the first place, though?

The whirlwind romance between reality star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip took avid Selling Sunset fans by surprise.

Fans of the hit Netflix reality TV show watched Chrishell‘s marriage with Justin Hartley crumble during earlier seasons of the show.

Then, everyone watched her short-lived relationship with Jason Oppenheim take its course. Now, everyone’s getting some insight into how G Flip was able to charm her way into Chrishell‘s life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The early stages of G Flip and Chrishell Stause’s relationship

Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip.

According to The Daily Mail, G Flip’s Australian accent is one of the big reasons they were able to attract Chrishell.

They said, “Chrishell loves my Australian accent, and is always mimicking me. Around three times a day, she’ll laugh at something I’ve said. I think my accent helped me charm her.“

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

G Flip went into detail about the first time they and Chrishell crossed paths. They said, “I met Chrishell in Los Angeles in 2021, as she was my realtor when I moved there.

Article continues after ad

“When we met a second time, we really hit it off. As we got to know each other [we realized] our personalities, likes and dislikes, how we treat people and our goals were so similar.”

Article continues after ad

Anyone who’s seen G Flip’s music video for “Be Your Man“ can easily see the chemistry between them and Chrishell on camera.

Chrishell agreed to be the love interest in the music video and there were definitely some flirtations going on between them.

Article continues after ad

As of now, the music video is only a little less than 300,000 views short of hitting a million views. Lately, the conversation about G Flip and Chrishell’s relationship has been focused on their willingness to have children together after tying the knot in May 2023. Fans will have to wait for an official update about that news