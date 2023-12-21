Selling Sunset fans question Chrishell Stause’s ex Justin Hartley’s motives

Now that the dust has settled on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley‘s divorce, fans are weighing in with their opinions about his motives.

When Selling Sunset first premiered in 2019, Chrishell Stause was still married to This is Us actor Justin Hartley.

Justin then filed for divorce after two years of marriage and five years of being romantically involved.

Chrishell’s heartache was chronicled in episodes of Selling Sunset for viewers to see. Now, fans are questioning his motives.

Was Justin Hartley on a quest for fame?

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Justin and his motives regarding his marriage and divorce from Chrishell.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Was Chrishell’s ex-husband trying to get more famous? I’m still unsure about the details…

“But Chrishell’s husband told the tabloids he’s divorcing her even before telling her or something like that happened, right? Was this guy (being a has-been actor) trying to leverage her fame to get people to notice him?”

Someone quickly shut that narrative down by saying, “No, he divorced her because he had a new girlfriend. One [who] he married the moment his divorce with Chrishell was settled.”

Another person chimed in to say, “Yeah, he divorced Chrishell and then got remarried again immediately, like right away. Definitely was cheating and dumped Chrishell for the new chick. That timeline is beyond sus.”

A third user wrote, “Wasn’t he more famous than her though, because of This is Us? If anything, maybe he let the fame get to his head and thought he was above being married to a reality star? Idk, he seems like a jerk regardless. Who tells their spouse they’re getting divorced via text?”

Ultimately, it appears most Selling Sunset fans think that Justin’s motives in divorcing Chrishell had nothing to do with seeking more fame, clout, or notoriety.

His divorce motives simply stemmed from his readiness to marry someone else. He tried the night with Sofia Pernas in March 2021 – exactly one month after his divorce from Chrishell was finalized in February 2021.