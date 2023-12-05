Selling Sunset fans are convinced Chrishell Stause might still love Jason Opennhiem back

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s relationship came crashing down in 2021. Do they both still have feelings for each other?

After the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion, it was made abundantly clear that Jason Oppenheim still has feelings for Chrishell Stause.

He was hooked up to a lie detector and asked whether or not he still loved Chrishell. He tried to say he didn’t, but the lie detector determined he was lying.

Now, the fans of Selling Sunset are questioning whether or not Chrishell also has feelings for Jason. Here’s what people are saying.

Does Chrishell Stause still love Jason Oppenheim?

A Reddit thread has been launched as a deep dive into Chrishell’s behavior throughout Seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset. One hot topic fans are rehashing is whether or not Chrishell is still in love with Jason.

Keep in mind that Chrishell is now married to a non-binary musician named G Flip. Still, the marriage isn’t stopping fans from coming up with theories of their own.

The user who started the thread wrote, “I keep getting the impression from her mannerisms, her comments, and her overall behavior that she is still very hung up on Jason and she’s walking the line of appearing bitter.”

Someone else wrote, “Chrishell was definitely salty after her breakup with Jason and seeing him start dating [Marie-Lou Nurk].”

A third person added, “I think that she can still be hurting over the failed relationship with Jason, but also be perfectly happy with her new partner. Especially if you have to see him every day.”

Since Chrishell and Jason both still work at the Oppenheim Group, working alongside an ex-partner can’t be the easiest thing to navigate.

Fans of Selling Sunset might believe that Chrishell still has feelings for Jason, but what we know for sure is that she’s been super vocal and proud to talk about her relationship with G Flip.

Since Jason was never on the same page as Chrishell about having kids and starting a family, it’s unlikely that romance will ever be rekindled.

Recently, Chrishell’s plans to raise a child with G Flip have been making headlines. Her marriage to G Flip is where her focus lies, regardless of this particular fan theory.

