Selling Sunset fans are getting tired of Marie-Lou Nurk being a “literal child”

Is the double-sided perception of Mary-Lou Nurk as nothing more than a “little girl” a bigger issue in the Selling Sunset fan community?

Watching episodes of Selling Sunset means keeping up with all the relationship drama between Mary-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim.

This couple was making it work from July 2022 until May 2023. Plenty of viewers are currently convinced his lingering feelings for Chrishell Stause are to blame, but others believe it’s the fact that Mary-Lou is constantly being infantilized.

Mary-Lou’s age difference from Jason has always been a hot topic since he is currently 46 years old and she is currently 25.

Fans want Mary-Lou Nurk to stop being infantilized

The age gap between Mary-Lou and Jason is significant, but plenty of Selling Sunset fans are tired of rehashing this narrative.

A Reddit thread has been created to nip this conversation in the bud. The person who started it wrote, “I see a lot of comments on Instagram and on here saying things about Marie-Lou like ‘this young girl’ and suggesting she doesn’t know better or acts the way she does because ‘she’s a literal child.’

“She is a 25-year-old woman. She is not a child or a girl. She may act childish, but it’s not because of her age, it’s because she’s a calculated social climber and a bit of a dumb a**.”

Someone else added, “OMG THIS! I’m so tired of people acting like she’s 18 or [something]. What she does and how she acts is not far worse at all from what we have seen others do on this show.”

A third person chimed in to compare viewer responses to Romain Bonnet who was younger than 25 when he first joined the cast of Selling Sunset as Mary Fitzgerald‘s partner.

Now that Mary-Lou and Jason are broken up, it’s highly unlikely she’ll remain a topic of conversation on the show unless they decide to reconcile in the future.

If reconciliation does happen, the comparison of judgment between Mary-Lou and Romain should certainly be brought to everyone’s attention.