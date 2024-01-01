G Flip opens up on future kids with Chrishell Stause 

G Flip and Chrishell Stause are moving in the direction of starting a family together. Here’s what they’ve both said.

Fans of Selling Sunset were introduced to G Flip as Chrishell Stause‘s partner during Seasons 6 and 7.

The couple is now officially married and they’ve both been opening up about their plans to start a family together.

Selling Sunset viewers know that parenthood has always been a big deal to Chrishell. Now, this is something she’s able to share with her partner.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip discuss future kids

According to People, Chrishell is passionate about pursuing adoption with G Flip. She outright said the couple is “excited to adopt at some point.”

The reality TV star also added, “I just feel like it’s not complicated anymore. Just everything fits. Now you’ve seen me with G and like, why I am so wanting to check out of anything that stresses me out. This stress that I had about a timeline, it’s completely gone.”

The timeline she’s referring to is the exact reason her relationship with Jason Oppenheim came crumbling down.

She was in a serious relationship with Jason until they called it quits at the end of 2021. The reasoning for the split? She wanted to have kids, but he revealed he wasn’t interested in becoming a father at all. Based on what Chrishell told People, a rushed timeline is no longer a concern for her.

Most recently, The Daily Telegraph via The Daily Mail asked G Flip if they hope to see their future children become musicians one day. G Flip responded by saying, “They (my future kids) can do whatever they want!”

As of now, the couple spends time flying back and forth between Australia and Los Angeles. There’s a chance the timeline regarding adoption will become more clear when they decide where they want to settle down and live full-time.