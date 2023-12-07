Selling Sunset: Marie-Lou Nurk keeps new boyfriend’s identity a mystery

Selling Sunset fans watched Marie-Lou Nurk’s relationship with Jason Oppenheim crumble. Who is she dating now?

Fans of Selling Sunset were first introduced to Marie-Lou Nurk after she started dating Jason Oppenheim.

The couple stayed together for 10 months before calling it quits in May 2023. They claimed that dating each other long-distance was too difficult.

Now, it appears Marie-Lou has moved on with a new partner. Curious fans have noticed that she hasn’t mentioned his identity quite yet. The good news is that we do finally know his name!

Who is Marie-Lou Nurk’s new boyfriend?

The third pinned photo thread on Marie-Lou‘s Instagram feed includes pictures of herself walking through Saint Tropez with a mystery man.

In the first picture, they’re each using an arm to lean into each other and in the second picture, they’re holding hands.

In the fifth shot, they’re seen embracing each other in a tight hug. The final picture from the thread is a screenshot of a text message that says, “You’re my favorite secret.”

Referring to her new boyfriend as her “favorite secret” speaks volumes about her intentions when it comes to revealing his identity.

Although Marie-Lou is comfortable tagging the brands she professionally works with as a model, she didn’t tag her new boyfriend’s Instagram profile on the photo thread. She also didn’t mention his name.

Social media sleuths have gone out of their way to find out more about the mystery man, though. According to Capital FM, his name is Ronan Lebraut.

He’s a businessman and CEO who lives in France. Marie-Lou’s relationship with Jason fell apart based on the stresses that come along with a long-distance romance.

Since Marie-Lou and Ronan both live in Europe, it’s highly unlikely distance issues will be a problem.

As far as Jason goes, he’s remained single since things with Marie-Lou ended. It was revealed at the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion that he still has feelings for Chrishell Stause after he was asked about her on a lie detector.

Chrishell is now married to a non-binary musician named G Flip, which means it’s doubtful she’ll rekindle a relationship with Jason.