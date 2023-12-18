Chrishell Stause just hinted she’ll be done with Selling Sunset after Season 8

Chrishell Stause might be done filming Selling Sunset on Netflix after Season 8. These are the details.

Would a show like Selling Sunset be the same without Chrishell Stause as one of the main cast members?

Chrishell has been a pivotal part of the cast lineup at the Oppenheim Group since Season 1.

Based on a comment she just left under an Instagram post, it appears she might not be interested in continuing on.

Is Chrishell Stause quitting Selling Sunset?

The first seven seasons of Selling Sunset focused on Chrishell and her budding career in the real estate industry.

These seasons also shed light on her relationships. As a reminder, she publicly divorced Justin Hartley, started dating Jason Oppenheim, and ultimately married a non-binary musician named G Flip.

Chrishell Stause hints that she’s done with Selling Sunset.

A fan commented on one of Chrishell’s Instagram posts asking her, “…What are your goals for 2024?”

“Get through one more year of filming with my sanity, and making sure every plan is in place for after so I am ready to pivot,” Chrishell responded with a red heart emoji for good measure.

If Chrishell is serious about one more year of filming Selling Sunset, this means Season 8 will likely be her last. Redditors chimed into the conversation to share their sadness about the star potentially quitting the show.

One person wrote, “I will miss her but I’m glad she’ll be reclaiming her peace. It’s not a surprise that she isn’t renewing her contract.”

Another user added, “I wonder if the show will be canceled after that time. It feels like it’s run its course a while ago. The fabricated drama is getting old… at least [in my opinion].”

A third Redditor chimed in to say, “So so happy to see this is her plan – she’s worked hard these last few seasons but the mental toll must be starting to kick in from being the prime candidate for whoever wants to kick off and get screen time.”

If the news about Chrishell leaving Selling Sunset is legitimate, she wouldn’t be the first cast member to walk away from the Oppenheim Group.