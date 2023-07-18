Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans convinced Daisy & Gary are dating after reunion clue

Are Daisy and Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 dating? The Season 4 reunion has made some viewers sure of it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is officially done – but the drama is still far from over.

One of the biggest storylines of this season was the love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

While fans were rooting for Daisy and Colin’s romance, their relationship hit a rough patch. In fact, she has revealed that they aren’t even on speaking terms.

It was assumed by fans that if Colin and Daisy fell out, so did her relationship with Gary. But, part 1 of the Season 4 reunion might have just revealed otherwise.

Are Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy and Gary dating?

In the first part of the Season 4 reunion, Gary and Daisy admitted that they were both in Spain. Which could be a coincidence… Except, their filming locations were a bit questionable.

Gary was filming in a hotel room while Daisy was filming inside a bathroom. Viewers were quick to notice their locations and shared their suspicions on social media.

Daisy and Gary haven’t yet responded to the fan rumors. But, they might address it in the second part of the reunion.

Based on the official reunion teaser, there is still a conversation left that made Daisy storm off. The clip makes it seem as though it was the result of a heated argument with Colin.

The second part of the reunion will be released on July 18 and will be available to watch on Bravo. The uncensored version of it will be released the following day on Peacock.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.