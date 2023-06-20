Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher on Colin Macrae fallout: “I don’t expect to hear from him”

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 just admitted that she and Colin Macrae aren’t on speaking terms.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been full of non-stop drama. And mostly, it’s been between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae.

While all eyes are on their exciting love triangle, Episodes 12 and 13 of this season shined a light on Daisy and Colin’s relationship.

They seemed to be in the makings of a cute couple on-screen. But a social media hint proved the thrill might be gone in real life.

Recently, Daisy seemed to have blocked Colin on social media. And, according to her, that’s not even the half of it.

Does Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy talk to Colin?

On June 19, Daisy spoke to PEOPLE to discuss all of the drama that’s been going on.

While she didn’t confirm the reason behind the animosity between her and Colin, Daisy did give an update on their current circumstances with each other.

She said, “I don’t want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks and at the moment I don’t expect to hear from him.”

The reality TV star added that while they were together, he might have been taken aback by her sudden change in personality.

Daisy told PEOPLE, “I think he was more surprised by me than I was by him. I think he was surprised at how affectionate I am because I put on a scary facade — everyone thinks I’m this ice queen when I’m working, but I actually do have a soft side, and I am intimate and I am affectionate.”

With two episodes coming each and every week, Season 4 is wrapping up quickly and headed for an even-more entertaining reunion.

