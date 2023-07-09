Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion confirmed by cast members

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is officially getting a reunion episode after a few cast members confirmed it.

There is so much to discuss regarding Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This was one of the best seasons, from the entertaining love triangle to the off-screen fallout between co-stars,

For the past few weeks, the idea for a reunion for this season has been up in the air. Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Bravo’s Andy Cohen mentioned it in the past, but it wasn’t confirmed until now.

Daisy just took to social media to reassure fans that a Season 4 reunion is officially coming.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht getting a Season 4 reunion?

On July 8, Daisy posted a picture of herself in the dress she wore for the reunion.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s official there’s a reunion…. And I couldn’t be more excited to put this chapter behind me.” She did not give an official release date.

The Below Deck Bravo Instagram page also posted a few photos of the Season 4 reunion looks. The post included Daisy, Captain Glenn, and Deckhand Alex Propson‘s outfits.

Unlike Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck’s promo photos were not done with the entire cast posing together. Because of this, it seems as though the Season 4 reunion will be on Zoom, just like the Season 3 reunion. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

The finale episodes, Episodes 16 and 17, are set to premiere this Monday, July 10. As of now, the show hasn’t been renewed for Season 5.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.