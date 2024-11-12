The Bear Season 4 footage reveals major Sydney scene that could change everything

The Bear Season 4 is set to feature a scene between Sydney and Carmy’s mom Donna, and it could be a pivotal moment in the story.

Sydney and Carmy’s relationship has always been in a state of fragility, even when they seem to be the yin to each other’s yang. In Season 1, she (rightfully) quit after he flew off the handle at everyone in the kitchen, before returning to help him re-launch the restaurant.

Season 2 was a positive step forward… if we ignore his relationship with Claire and how he started to ignore Sydney whenever she needed him. They found a platonic love language, learning to de-escalate arguments and trust each other – to the point she carried The Bear through its near-disastrous opening night while Carmy was stuck in the fridge.

Season 3 was tough. Carmy regressed, obsessing over quality and status and failing to practice co-ownership in anything outside of paperwork, leaving Sydney frustrated and overwhelmed. But one scene in Season 4 could change everything.

In the trailer for Disney Plus and Hulu’s 2025 slate, there’s a sneak peek at The Bear Season 4. We don’t see much, just quick looks at Carmy and co. in the next season.

However, we do get a glimpse of a scene between Sydney and Donna. “Sometimes your work family is closer to you than your family family,” she tells Sydney.

I wouldn’t have paired up Sydney and Donna, but as soon as I saw the trailer, it made so much sense. Carmy has made Sydney’s life a living hell; she hates her work, she’s stressed any time she’s around him, and his toxicity has seeped into her without her realizing it. In the finale of Season 3, she excused herself from a party to have a massive panic attack, with Carmy’s oblivious emotional abuse flickering in her head.

Hulu

That’s why Sydney needs to meet Donna. Season 2 Episode 6’s traumatic Christmas episode was illuminating. Suddenly, we could all see the root of Carmy’s mental anguish, his constant indecision and self-imposed pressure. The apple truly didn’t fall far from the tree, and by meeting Donna, Sydney may see that Carmy isn’t entirely to blame for the way he is.

That’s not to absolve Carmy of his arseholery. He owes Sydney more than an apology: he needs to completely reassess his worldview and attitudes to prevent the cycle inflicted by not only his former boss (played by Joel McHale, who he confronted in Season 3), but his mother.

Donna is his Rosetta Stone; meeting her could make Sydney more compassionate, and it could soften the edges of the resolution of her conflict with Carmy. Who knows, maybe it’ll even convince her to stay at The Bear instead of taking that job in Adam Shapiro’s kitchen.

In the meantime, check out our breakdown of The Bear Season 3 soundtrack. You can also find out the meaning behind "keep the spoon", and check out other new TV shows streaming this month.