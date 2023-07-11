Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion turns into chaos and Daisy storms off in preview

The Season 4 reunion trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht shows Daisy Kelliher having a huge meltdown over Colin Macrae relationship.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht officially ended with a double-episode finale on July 10. But, the drama is still far from over.

With the reunion for the season just days away, viewers are finally going to be able to see how the cast has been since Season 4 wrapped.

Two people fans are most curious about are Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macrae. Years after his initial crush on her, the two eventually decided to give their relationship a try this season.

Article continues after ad

Even though they have undeniable chemistry, their romance was not smooth sailing. Mostly because they were part of a love triangle with First Mate Gary King.

Their on-screen relationship seems to have resulted in a bad fallout between the two and, judging by the new reunion trailer, it’s about to get worse.

What did Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy do at the Season 4 reunion?

A trailer for the Season 4 reunion was shared on Instagram on July 10. And even though this season’s reunion is virtual, you can still feel the tension.

Article continues after ad

At one point, Colin and Daisy start arguing about their relationship.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is why the relationship turned toxic. You can’t reason with this woman,” Colin said in the video.

Daisy then starts crying and gets up from the camera’s view. It’s unclear whether or not she stormed out for good or if she returned to the reunion.

Make sure to tune in on July 18 and 19 on Bravo to see all of the drama unfold.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.