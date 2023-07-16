Drama-filled Below Deck Sailing Yacht breaks show trend as Season 4 ends

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 the first from the series and the entire Below Deck franchise to not have any crew leave/get fired?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Season 4 has to go down as one of the best in the entire series.

There was the love triangle between Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, First Mate Gary King, and Engineer Colin Macrae. And of course the tension between Gary and Deckhand Chase Lemacks.

Despite all of the drama, none of the crew members decided to leave mid-season. And, none were fired for their problematic antics. Does this make Season 4 the first to have the same cast from beginning to end?

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 the first season without firings?

On July 13, a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 fan asked a question on Facebook.

They wrote, “Was this the first season of any BD where the entire original crew stayed for the whole season? No walk offs, no firings?”

This sparked a conversation with other viewers, who shared their responses in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “I think the first season of the original,” as far as the first season with no firings. But, this claim was shot down.

A viewer chimed in and wrote, “no, the one guy that roomed with Sam left to go on another boat because he wanted to do things his way.”

It does seem as though this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht truly was the first without any firings/crew leaving. Maybe this streak will continue for Season 5?

While a fifth season has not been officially confirmed by Bravo, fans have spotted the show potentially filming a Season 5.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.