Rainbow Six Y6S1 patch notes: Crimson Heist launch, Nokk & Kali changes, more

Ubisoft have dropped their patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 6 Season 1 update, bringing the start of Crimson Heist, as well as a number of operator changes.
Just like any other multiplayer game, Siege has undergone its fair share of updates – be it to introduce new content, balance operators, change weapon, and more.
With the start of Year 6 Season 1, the Crismon Heist expansion will introduce a brand-new character by the name of Flores, a rework to Border, as well a new secondary weapon.
Though, the existing operators and weapons won’t be forgotten about. The developers have rolled out their patch updates ahead of the update, highlights changes to Nokk, Kali, and more.
The headline changes in this patch are the changes to both Nokk and Kali, as we’ve already the devs.
As the devs explain, Kali’s changes are aimed at Casual, Top Ranked, and Pros players, taking away some of the frustrating aspects about coming up against her.
In terms of the changes to Nokk, these are test server changes that will be turned off when the update goes live so that the devs can continue working on her. She’ll be a buff to her gadget to make her “interesting to play and useful against more defensive setups.”
On top of those two, changes will also be coming to Blackbeard, Dokkaebi, Finka, Mozzie, and Twitch. There are weapon changes and bug fixes as usual as well.
You can check out the full developer notes below, and find some of the reasoning for the changes over on Ubisoft’s official Siege blog. The Y6S1 patch will go live on March 16 alongside the launch of Crimson Heist.
Full Rainbow Six Y6S1 patch notes
KALI
- Increased CSRX 300 damage to 127 (from 122)
- 1 body shot will kill a 3-speed Operator
- 1 body shot will DBNO a 2-speed Operator
- 1 body shot will DBNO a 1-speed Operator
- Wearing Rook Vest
- 1 body shot will DBNO a 3-speed Operator
- 2 body shots will DBNO a 2-speed Operator
- 2 body shots will DBNO a 1-speed Operator
BLACKBEARD
- Reduced Shield HP to 20 (from 50)
- Reduced MK17 damage to 40 (from 49)
DOKKAEBI
- Added Gonne-6 (Removed C75)
- Added Stun Grenades (Removed Frag Grenades)
FINKA
- Added Gonne-6 (Removed GSH-18)
- Added Stun Grenades (Removed Frag Grenades)
MOZZIE
- Warning will hint at the distance to Pests by modifying its blinking speed
NØKK
- While HEL Presence Reduction is active, Nøkk won’t activate proximity-based gadgets
- Gadgets affected: Ela’s Grzmot Mine, Melusi’s Banshee, Kapkan’s Entry Denial Device, Proximity Alarm, and Metal Detectors
- Nøkk’s glitch effect will cancel the proximity immunity, resulting in the activation of any gadget in range
- The color of the HEL device on Nøkk’s hand will change colour when bypassing any proximity device
TWITCH
- Added Smoke Grenades (Removed Stun Grenades)
G36
- Improved recoil
DISABLED STATE FOR ELECTRONIC GADGETS
With Year 6 Season 1, when a gadget is disabled by Mute, there will be proper feedback showcased to players.
- Attacker drones
- Breach Charges
- Hibana’s X-Kairos
- Fuze’s Cluster Charge
- Thermite’s Exothermic Charge
- Zero’s ARGUS Cameras
- Claymores
- Nomad’s Airjabs