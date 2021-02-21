Logo
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover teased for Year 6

Published: 21/Feb/2021 21:00

by Andrew Amos
Rainbow Six x Rick and morty crossover
Ubisoft / Adult Swim

Ubisoft has teased a potential Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover for Year 6 in their presentation on February 21. However, exact details of what Siege fans should expect aren’t clear yet.

Rainbow Six is getting yet another crossover to celebrate the big Year 6 anniversary. Rick and Morty are rolling by Team Rainbow in their “20 minute in-and-out adventure” to be immortalized in Siege.

The crossover was revealed during the Year 6 presentation on February 19 with just a simple image of the green portal in the hit TV show.

Rick and Morty Rainbow Six crossover
Ubisoft
Rick and Morty is coming to Siege in some capacity after Ubisoft teased this image in the Year 6 presentation.

Exactly how the crossover will be done remains to be seen, but it’s not unchartered territory for the Siege developers.

Operation Shadow Legacy in Y5S3 was one massive crossover ⁠— Ubisoft added Sam ‘Zero’ Fisher from Splinter Cell into Rainbow Six: Siege. Ash also got a Lara Croft-inspired Elite skin in 2020.

The Rick and Morty crossover will likely be more akin to the Lara Croft one. However, who knows what the Siege developers have planned; there could be an in-game event based on Rick and Morty, as well as some cosmetics.

Tomb Raider Ash portrait for Rainbow Six: Siege
Ubisoft
The Tomb Raider Ash elite skin was the first real crossover in Rainbow Six: Siege.

It comes as the team behind Rick and Morty are set to announce the dates for the release of Season 5 in the near future, which fans will be hoping comes this year.

More details about the Rainbow Six x Rick and Morty crossover will be released later in 2021. It makes it potentially the perfect time to keep the Season 5 hype running with some cross-promotion in Siege.

For now, there’s plenty of new content to dive into across Rainbow Six Year 6. Operation Crimson Heist was fully revealed on February 21 to much fanfare, including new attacker Flores and the Border map rework.

Rainbow Six

Flores revealed as new Rainbow Six attacker in Operation Crimson Heist

Published: 21/Feb/2021 20:30 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 20:31

by Andrew Amos
Flores in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft

Operation Crimson Heist

Ubisoft has unveiled the new Rainbow Six attacker coming in Operation Crimson Heist, an Argentine named Flores. He is the game’s 59th operator, and will be bringing the heat with his explosive drone.

The Rainbow Six roster is expanding in Operation Crimson Heist, and it’s the attackers who are getting the edge. Flores is set to arrive in Year 6 Season 1, and he’ll be coming in with a bang.

The Argentine’s kit is donned with explosives from top-to-bottom, really tearing up the battlefield. Here’s what we know about Flores, and when you can get your hands on the new Operator.

Flores leaked details: gadget, weapons

With speculation abound since his teasers went live on February 18, we now have locked in information on Flores. The Argentine controls explosive RCE-Ratero drones to blow holes in bombsites, destroy defender utility, and more. He can even use it to kill enemies.

The drone is similar to your regular drones in Siege, but you can’t stop them once you start it up. It does significant damage, but is also quite vulnerable until you decide to set it off.

The two-speed two-armor attacker will have access to the AR33 and SR-25 rifles, as well as the GSH-18 sidearm. His secondary gadgets consist of Claymores and Stun Grenades.

Flores will be a handy addition to any attacking squad. His drones provide a mix of utility and firepower, and can replace a soft breacher if you so choose. It also goes hand in hand with the new Gonne-6 sidearm, making clearing defender utility a breeze.

Flores drone in Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist
Ubisoft
The RCE-Ratero drone has a timer (seen on the left) before it explodes.

When is Flores coming to Rainbow Six?

Flores will be released as part of Operation Crimson Heist. The new expansion is set to release on March 18, 2021. It will be available on the TTS earlier though, starting February 22, 2021.

He will be available as part of the Operation Crimson Heist battle pass for the first two weeks as part of the new in-game pass system announced in Year 6. After that, he’ll be available to all players.