Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover teased for Year 6

Ubisoft has teased a potential Rainbow Six & Rick and Morty crossover for Year 6 in their presentation on February 21. However, exact details of what Siege fans should expect aren’t clear yet.

Rainbow Six is getting yet another crossover to celebrate the big Year 6 anniversary. Rick and Morty are rolling by Team Rainbow in their “20 minute in-and-out adventure” to be immortalized in Siege.

The crossover was revealed during the Year 6 presentation on February 19 with just a simple image of the green portal in the hit TV show.

Exactly how the crossover will be done remains to be seen, but it’s not unchartered territory for the Siege developers.

Operation Shadow Legacy in Y5S3 was one massive crossover ⁠— Ubisoft added Sam ‘Zero’ Fisher from Splinter Cell into Rainbow Six: Siege. Ash also got a Lara Croft-inspired Elite skin in 2020.

Read More: Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist details

The Rick and Morty crossover will likely be more akin to the Lara Croft one. However, who knows what the Siege developers have planned; there could be an in-game event based on Rick and Morty, as well as some cosmetics.

It comes as the team behind Rick and Morty are set to announce the dates for the release of Season 5 in the near future, which fans will be hoping comes this year.

More details about the Rainbow Six x Rick and Morty crossover will be released later in 2021. It makes it potentially the perfect time to keep the Season 5 hype running with some cross-promotion in Siege.

For now, there’s plenty of new content to dive into across Rainbow Six Year 6. Operation Crimson Heist was fully revealed on February 21 to much fanfare, including new attacker Flores and the Border map rework.