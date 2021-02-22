Rainbow Six Flores guide: loadouts, tips & tricks for Crimson Heist attacker

The FIFA franchise ⁠— just like real-world football ⁠— has had its fair share of heroes (and villains) since EA SPORTS debuted the Ultimate Team mode all the way back in ‘08. Here’s some of the best FUT cards to ever grace the flagship FIFA game mode, from Ronaldo to Ibarbo, and more.

Over the past 13 years, Ultimate Team has become the playlist to grind in FIFA

There’s two reasons for this. One, it’s the series’ biggest mode; football fans and gamers alike love to match up with the best, and come out victorious.

Secondly, each year is chock full of exciting cards, upgraded beasts, and legendary FUT icons. We don’t mean the “ICON” cards celebrating historic players. No, we mean the top meta players, hidden gems, and ‘busted’ Ultimate Team cards that rule the FIFA franchise each year. Players like Ibarbo, Butland, and Ben Yedder.

Without further ado, here are 30 of the greatest FIFA cards in Ultimate Team history ⁠— both for their incredible in-game skills, and controller-breaking abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Team of the Season, 99) ⁠— FIFA 19

This may be one of the greatest cards we’ve ever seen in FUT. The “99” release came at the height of Ronaldo’s cover-star fame, and the ST swap was the icing on a very, very delicious cake.

Alexander Esswein (75) ⁠— FIFA 13

When longballs ruled the world, Alexander Esswein was king of FIFA. The pacey German striker was unbeatable one-on-one, and was the original “sweat lord.”

Daniel Sturridge (Birthday, 86) – FIFA 17

Sturridge has had his place in FUT history over the years, but his boosted Birthday card in FIFA 17 may be the sweetest of all. A near unmatched pace on a Liverpool star meant (if you could afford him) he was straight into your EPL team.

David De Gea (91) ⁠— FIFA 19

Talk about a wall; the United goalkeeper was the “must-buy” keeper in FIFA 19, to the extent that every Manchester defender soared in price too.

David Luiz (82) ⁠— FIFA 12

Speaking of unbeatable walls, we come to one of the OG overpowered FIFA defenders ⁠— Luiz’s early FIFA 12 card warped metas. Players played three Brazillian defenders to get him into the team, and rightfully so; he shone on the ball and most definitely off, and determined the meta for much of ’11-12.

Dedé (80) ⁠— FIFA 13

Just like in FIFA 12 and 13, Dedé finds himself next to Luiz. The pair were only low-rated defenders, but their pace and skill meant they demolished any striker.

Dennis Diekmeier (73) ⁠— FIFA 15

You know if a silver defender is regularly finding a spot in high-level FUT lineups, they must be pretty cracking. In FIFA 15, that was Diekmeier; the little RB’s blistering 90 pace made him a deadly addition to any team.

Emmanuel Emenike (81) ⁠— FIFA 13

Maybe you’re starting to see a trend; cheap beasts with insane pace (in this case, 90 on an “81” striker) tend to dominate FIFA. Emenike was no different. The H/L work rates, 88 shot power, and 89 balance made him lethal at close range.

Eric Bailly (84) ⁠— FIFA 18

Rock-solid, fast, and nigh-unbeatable. The perfect FIFA defender.

Fernando Torres (Upgrade, 92) ⁠— FIFA 10

Perhaps one of the earliest ‘beasts’ we have on the list. Torres was renowned for his finishing in real life, and FIFA was no different; the Spaniard’s mid-year “92” card just didn’t miss.

Gabby Agbonlahor (75) ⁠— FIFA 12

The Villa striker is one of the broken cards every FUT fan still thinks of years later. The “75” card’s 93 pace put him into a class of his own, and 73 shooting, 75 heading (still a face stat then), and 73 dribbling made him a front-line terror.

Heung Min Son (Player of the Month, 84) ⁠— FIFA 17

Son’s first Player of the Month card in FIFA 17 holds a special place in many modern FUT fans’ hearts. It was the perfect blend of cheap, strong, and slotted perfectly into a Premier League roster that was crying out for an LM pick.

Jack Butland (82) ⁠— FIFA 17

At just “82” rating, Butland didn’t seem like much, but FIFA 17 players learned to fear the Stoke City goalkeeper and his impossible saves.

Jonathan Biabiany (79) ⁠— FIFA 15

What was Biabiany missing? The “79” winger boasted a monstrous 96 pace and worked perfectly in a French/Serie A hybrid. Only his 66 shooting let him down.

Lionel Messi (World Cup, 95) ⁠— FIFA 18

Any best FIFA cards list would be incomplete with Messi, but we’ve picked a special one — the Argentinian magician’s World Cup card in FIFA 18 was something to behold. The only shame was it was locked into the limited-time game mode.

Maikon Leite (In-Form, 74) ⁠— FIFA 12

Leite’s FIFA 12 in-form card reminds us of the Silver Stars of this year. Boosted stats, but not quite gold, the little Brazillian was a must-pick Ultimate Team card with five-star skills, 91 pace, and a relatively cheap price line.

Marco Reus (84) ⁠— FIFA 13

Dortmund’s talisman has always been there or thereabouts in the FUT meta, but in FIFA 13 he was right at the very forefront. In an Ultimate Team era where pace was king (even more so than today), his 90 on an “84” midfield card was unbelievable.

Miroslav Klose ⁠(Record Breaker, 90) ⁠— FIFA 14

Klose is an ICON these days, but he may have been even better in FIFA 14. EA decided to grace him with an early record breaker card, complete with 99 heading, and boy was it busted. This “90” rated card may have been the best header ever.

Moussa Sissoko (In-Form, 80) ⁠— FIFA 11

Sissoko has had plenty of entries into the annal of FIFA history ⁠— his high-physical Spurs card has been a menace in Ultimate Team since FIFA 18 ⁠— but his early “80” in-form card at Toulouse was something else. We should have heeded the warning.

Peniel Mlapa (72) ⁠— FIFA 14

Talk about bang for your buck! This cheap little silver gem, just “72” rated, was the spearhead of many Bundesliga attacks in 2013-14.

Ramires (81) ⁠— FIFA 13

There’s literally only one thing to say: 88 pace on a CDM.

Raphaël Varane (86) ⁠— FIFA 21

The current reigning meta king. We’re only a few months into FIFA 21, but the French defender has already racked up a massive 31,402,705 games, according to FUTBIN. That 82 pace and 87 defending is just unmatched.

Romain Alessandrini (In-Form, 82) ⁠— FIFA 18

Was there a FIFA 18 team that didn’t have Alessandrini’s first in-form card coming off the bench? The French winger ruled 18’s early Weekend Leagues.

Ryan Kent (Road to the Final, 87) ⁠— FIFA 20

If we’re talking bench stars, we’d be remiss to leave out last year’s sub monster ⁠— there weren’t many games Kent’s RTTF didn’t emerge from the sideline around 60’ to smash in two goals and totally swing the game.

Samuel Eto’o (In-Form, 88) ⁠— FIFA 11

I’d go so far as to say this was FUT’s first ‘broken’ in-form card. Eto’o was already a powerhouse in real life, but his upgraded Inter Milan card changed the way FIFA players looked at TOTW cards forever; everyone wanted to find “the next Eto’o.”

Stephan El Shaarawy (73) ⁠— FIFA 12

Back when the Italian midfielder was still a hot prospect in world football ⁠— he probably would have earned a Future Stars card, to be honest ⁠— his “73” card was inexplicably strong.

Read More: FIFA 21 Carniball 2021 countdown

El Shaaraway was one of the first “hidden gems” of the FUT franchise.

Tiémoué Bakayoko (82) ⁠— FIFA 18

Any modern FUT player will have horror stories about Bakayoko. Like Kante in real life (and in FIFA, to be fair) the French destroyer cleans up every attack with ease, before taking the offense for a run himself. FIFA 18 was simple: buy him or lose.

Victor Ibarbo (77) ⁠— FIFA 14

This could easily have been Doumbia too — FIFA 14 hit a boiling point on pace, and faster strikers like Victor Ibarbo reigned supreme with lobbed through balls.

Virgil van Dijk (88) ⁠— FIFA 19

The upgraded VVD card in FIFA 19 is one of the true modern terrors of FUT.

Read More: FIFA 21 Winter Refresh countdown

Like Varane in FIFA 21 and Bakayoko in FIFA 18, it was basically slot the Liverpool commander into your team, at a hefty price, or risk being demolished by your opponent’s own Van Dijk as he ran the backline with pace and strength.

Welliton (83) ⁠— FIFA 12

The last Brazillian gem: Welliton is perhaps the most treasured of all, with the Spartak star rising to the top with his pace, shooting, and strength in one of the first FIFA titles where FUT overshadowed every other game mode.

Wissam Ben Yedder (83) ⁠— FIFA 20

Last, but very much not least, is Ben Yedder. The Frenchman evoked the pacey forwards of old, unstoppable close to goal and uncatchable on the wing.