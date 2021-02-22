Logo
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Flores guide: loadouts, tips & tricks for Crimson Heist attacker

Published: 22/Feb/2021 8:08 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 8:14

by Andrew Amos
Rainbow_Six_Seige_New_Operator_Flores_Gay_Controversy
Ubisoft

Share

Operation Crimson Heist

Rainbow Six Year 6 has kicked off with Operation Crimson Heist and new attacker Flores. The Argentinian packs an explosive punch, opening up new pathways with his RCE-Ratero drones. Here’s some tips and tricks to master the Operator.

Flores is Rainbow Six’s 30th attacker, and the second with drone mods. However, his drones work a little different to Twitch’s.

The Argentine is going to explode onto the scene in Operation Crimson Heist. Before you get your hands on him, be sure to read on with our guide to the best Flores tips and tricks in Rainbow Six, so you can master him in no time.

Flores in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft
Want to master Flores? Read on.

Flores loadout: weapons and gadgets

Flores has access to two primary weapons, one sidearm, and two secondary gadgets. His primaries, the AR33 and the SR-25, both pack a big punch at the expense of rate of fire. The SR-25 is Blackbeard’s DMR, while the AR33 is one of Thatcher’s.

We recommend using the AR33 out of the two, purely because DMRs are strictly weaker than their AR counterparts. While the AR33 may not be the best, you can still make it work if you take a Flash Hider and an Angled Grip.

You don’t get a choice of sidearm, but you do get a choice of secondary gadget. Claymores are, in most situations, going to be best-in-slot. However, if you’re up against an Aruni, or are looking to rush site, you might want to consider Stun Grenades.

Primary weapons

  • AR33
    • Sights: Red Dot, Holo, Reflex, 1.5x Scope, 2x Scope
    • Barrel: Suppressor, Flash Hider, Compensator, Muzzle Brake
    • Grip: Vertical, Angled
    • Under Barrel: Laser
  • SR-25
    • Sights: Red Dot, Holo, 2x Scope, 2.5x Scope, 3x Scope
    • Barrel: Suppressor, Flash Hider, Muzzle Brake
    • Grip: Vertical
    • Under Barrel: Laser

Secondary weapons

  • GSH-18
    • Barrel: Suppressor, Muzzle Brake

Secondary gadgets

  • Claymore
  • Stun Grenades

Flores loadout Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crimson Heist

Use Flores’ drones to blow up walls, hatches, and utility

Using Flores’ RCE-Ratero drones to blow up enemies sounds really good, but in practice, you want to primarily use it to open up walls and hatches. The explosion of the RCE-Ratero is huge, and unlike Breach Charges, can’t be shot down by enemies.

If you want, you can open up the floor above a bombsite to create new angles, break open un-reinforced walls and hatches, or destroy enemy utility It’s a lot more efficient than using Ash charges or other explosives ⁠— you have four of them after all ⁠— so use your drones for the team.

Hold a drone or two for post-plants

Flores’ drone might be the best bit of post-plant utility in Rainbow Six. You can drive it in, linger around the bomb, set it to explode, and do it over and over again. You can easily stall out the plant timer just by doing this strategy.

With that in mind, be sure to hold a drone or two for post-plants. Those few seconds could be the difference between winning and losing a round. Just make sure you have a Claymore to protect you against any rushes.

Flores drone in Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist
Ubisoft
Can’t stop, won’t stop: Don’t forget you can’t stop moving forward with Flores’ drone once you deploy it.

Be sure to use your normal drone first

You only have 10 seconds with the RCE-Ratero drone before it blows up. Therefore, you want to scout ahead with your regular drone to find where all the enemy utility is set up. From there, you can navigate around and route your ideal path.

If you follow these tips and tricks, you’ll be well on your way to mastering Flores in Operation Crimson Heist.

FIFA

30 best FIFA Ultimate Team cards of all time

Published: 22/Feb/2021 7:49 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 7:22

by Isaac McIntyre
Best FIFA Ultimate Team cards of all time.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA Ultimate Team

The FIFA franchise ⁠— just like real-world football ⁠— has had its fair share of heroes (and villains) since EA SPORTS debuted the Ultimate Team mode all the way back in ‘08. Here’s some of the best FUT cards to ever grace the flagship FIFA game mode, from Ronaldo to Ibarbo, and more.

Over the past 13 years, Ultimate Team has become the playlist to grind in FIFA 

There’s two reasons for this. One, it’s the series’ biggest mode; football fans and gamers alike love to match up with the best, and come out victorious.

Secondly, each year is chock full of exciting cards, upgraded beasts, and legendary FUT icons. We don’t mean the “ICON” cards celebrating historic players. No, we mean the top meta players, hidden gems, and ‘busted’ Ultimate Team cards that rule the FIFA franchise each year. Players like Ibarbo, Butland, and Ben Yedder.

Without further ado, here are 30 of the greatest FIFA cards in Ultimate Team history ⁠— both for their incredible in-game skills, and controller-breaking abilities.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Team of the Season, 99) ⁠— FIFA 19

Cristiano Ronaldo TOTS card FIFA 19.

This may be one of the greatest cards we’ve ever seen in FUT. The “99” release came at the height of Ronaldo’s cover-star fame, and the ST swap was the icing on a very, very delicious cake.

Alexander Esswein (75) ⁠— FIFA 13

Alexander Esswein FIFA 13

When longballs ruled the world, Alexander Esswein was king of FIFA. The pacey German striker was unbeatable one-on-one, and was the original “sweat lord.”

Daniel Sturridge (Birthday, 86) – FIFA 17

Daniel Sturridge Birthday FUT FIFA 17.

Sturridge has had his place in FUT history over the years, but his boosted Birthday card in FIFA 17 may be the sweetest of all. A near unmatched pace on a Liverpool star meant (if you could afford him) he was straight into your EPL team.

David De Gea (91) ⁠— FIFA 19

David De Gea FIFA 18.

Talk about a wall; the United goalkeeper was the “must-buy” keeper in FIFA 19, to the extent that every Manchester defender soared in price too.

David Luiz (82) ⁠— FIFA 12

David Luiz FIFA 12.

Speaking of unbeatable walls, we come to one of the OG overpowered FIFA defenders ⁠— Luiz’s early FIFA 12 card warped metas. Players played three Brazillian defenders to get him into the team, and rightfully so; he shone on the ball and most definitely off, and determined the meta for much of ’11-12.

Dedé (80) ⁠— FIFA 13

Dede FIFA 13.

Just like in FIFA 12 and 13, Dedé finds himself next to Luiz. The pair were only low-rated defenders, but their pace and skill meant they demolished any striker.

Dennis Diekmeier (73) ⁠— FIFA 15

Diekmeir FIFA 15

You know if a silver defender is regularly finding a spot in high-level FUT lineups, they must be pretty cracking. In FIFA 15, that was Diekmeier; the little RB’s blistering 90 pace made him a deadly addition to any team.

Emmanuel Emenike (81) ⁠— FIFA 13

Emmanuel Emenike FIFA 13.

Maybe you’re starting to see a trend; cheap beasts with insane pace (in this case, 90 on an “81” striker) tend to dominate FIFA. Emenike was no different. The H/L work rates, 88 shot power, and 89 balance made him lethal at close range.

Eric Bailly (84) ⁠— FIFA 18

Eric Bailly FIFA 18.

Rock-solid, fast, and nigh-unbeatable. The perfect FIFA defender.

Fernando Torres (Upgrade, 92) ⁠— FIFA 10

Fernando Torres FIFA 10.

Perhaps one of the earliest ‘beasts’ we have on the list. Torres was renowned for his finishing in real life, and FIFA was no different; the Spaniard’s mid-year “92” card just didn’t miss.

Gabby Agbonlahor (75) ⁠— FIFA 12

Gabby Agbonlahor FIFA 12

The Villa striker is one of the broken cards every FUT fan still thinks of years later. The “75” card’s 93 pace put him into a class of his own, and 73 shooting, 75 heading (still a face stat then), and 73 dribbling made him a front-line terror.

Heung Min Son (Player of the Month, 84) ⁠— FIFA 17

Son’s first Player of the Month card in FIFA 17 holds a special place in many modern FUT fans’ hearts. It was the perfect blend of cheap, strong, and slotted perfectly into a Premier League roster that was crying out for an LM pick.

Jack Butland (82) ⁠— FIFA 17

Jack Butland FIFA 17.

At just “82” rating, Butland didn’t seem like much, but FIFA 17 players learned to fear the Stoke City goalkeeper and his impossible saves.

Jonathan Biabiany (79) ⁠— FIFA 15

Jonathan Biabiany FIFA 15.

What was Biabiany missing? The “79” winger boasted a monstrous 96 pace and worked perfectly in a French/Serie A hybrid. Only his 66 shooting let him down.

Lionel Messi (World Cup, 95) ⁠— FIFA 18

Any best FIFA cards list would be incomplete with Messi, but we’ve picked a special one — the Argentinian magician’s World Cup card in FIFA 18 was something to behold. The only shame was it was locked into the limited-time game mode.

Maikon Leite (In-Form, 74) ⁠— FIFA 12

Leite’s FIFA 12 in-form card reminds us of the Silver Stars of this year. Boosted stats, but not quite gold, the little Brazillian was a must-pick Ultimate Team card with five-star skills, 91 pace, and a relatively cheap price line.

Marco Reus (84) ⁠— FIFA 13

Marco Reus FIFA 13.

Dortmund’s talisman has always been there or thereabouts in the FUT meta, but in FIFA 13 he was right at the very forefront. In an Ultimate Team era where pace was king (even more so than today), his 90 on an “84” midfield card was unbelievable.

Miroslav Klose ⁠(Record Breaker, 90) ⁠— FIFA 14

Klose is an ICON these days, but he may have been even better in FIFA 14. EA decided to grace him with an early record breaker card, complete with 99 heading, and boy was it busted. This “90” rated card may have been the best header ever.

Moussa Sissoko (In-Form, 80) ⁠— FIFA 11

Sissoko has had plenty of entries into the annal of FIFA history ⁠— his high-physical Spurs card has been a menace in Ultimate Team since FIFA 18 ⁠— but his early “80” in-form card at Toulouse was something else. We should have heeded the warning.

Peniel Mlapa (72) ⁠— FIFA 14

Peniel Mlapa FIFA 15.

Talk about bang for your buck! This cheap little silver gem, just “72” rated, was the spearhead of many Bundesliga attacks in 2013-14.

Ramires (81) ⁠— FIFA 13

Ramires FIFA 13.

There’s literally only one thing to say: 88 pace on a CDM.

Raphaël Varane (86) ⁠— FIFA 21

Raphael Varane FIFA 21.

The current reigning meta king. We’re only a few months into FIFA 21, but the French defender has already racked up a massive 31,402,705 games, according to FUTBIN. That 82 pace and 87 defending is just unmatched.

Romain Alessandrini (In-Form, 82) ⁠— FIFA 18

Was there a FIFA 18 team that didn’t have Alessandrini’s first in-form card coming off the bench? The French winger ruled 18’s early Weekend Leagues.

Ryan Kent (Road to the Final, 87) ⁠— FIFA 20

If we’re talking bench stars, we’d be remiss to leave out last year’s sub monster ⁠— there weren’t many games Kent’s RTTF didn’t emerge from the sideline around 60’ to smash in two goals and totally swing the game.

Samuel Eto’o (In-Form, 88) ⁠— FIFA 11

I’d go so far as to say this was FUT’s first ‘broken’ in-form card. Eto’o was already a powerhouse in real life, but his upgraded Inter Milan card changed the way FIFA players looked at TOTW cards forever; everyone wanted to find “the next Eto’o.”

Stephan El Shaarawy (73) ⁠— FIFA 12

El Sharaaway FIFA 12.

Back when the Italian midfielder was still a hot prospect in world football ⁠— he probably would have earned a Future Stars card, to be honest ⁠— his “73” card was inexplicably strong.

El Shaaraway was one of the first “hidden gems” of the FUT franchise.

Tiémoué Bakayoko (82) ⁠— FIFA 18

Bakayoko FIFA 18.

Any modern FUT player will have horror stories about Bakayoko. Like Kante in real life (and in FIFA, to be fair) the French destroyer cleans up every attack with ease, before taking the offense for a run himself. FIFA 18 was simple: buy him or lose.

Victor Ibarbo (77) ⁠— FIFA 14

Victor Ibarbo FIFA 14.

This could easily have been Doumbia too — FIFA 14 hit a boiling point on pace, and faster strikers like Victor Ibarbo reigned supreme with lobbed through balls.

Virgil van Dijk (88) ⁠— FIFA 19

Virgil van Dijk FIFA 19.

The upgraded VVD card in FIFA 19 is one of the true modern terrors of FUT.

Like Varane in FIFA 21 and Bakayoko in FIFA 18, it was basically slot the Liverpool commander into your team, at a hefty price, or risk being demolished by your opponent’s own Van Dijk as he ran the backline with pace and strength.

Welliton (83) ⁠— FIFA 12

Welliton FIFA 12.

The last Brazillian gem: Welliton is perhaps the most treasured of all, with the Spartak star rising to the top with his pace, shooting, and strength in one of the first FIFA titles where FUT overshadowed every other game mode.

Wissam Ben Yedder (83) ⁠— FIFA 20

Wissam Ben Yedder FIFA 20.

Last, but very much not least, is Ben Yedder. The Frenchman evoked the pacey forwards of old, unstoppable close to goal and uncatchable on the wing.