Rainbow Six Crimson Heist battle pass details: all rewards & missions - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist is around the corner, and that means another exciting battle pass is on the way, too. Here’s everything we know, including all the rewards and missions.

A new chapter of Rainbow Six Siege is about to begin, and it’s called Operation Crimson Heist. Players are excited about the new operator, Flores, and the Border map rework, which was long overdue.

However, they also can’t wait to get their hands on the new battle pass. It’s jam-packed with content, including all kinds of amazing rewards and missions. We don’t know all the details yet, but here’s everything we know so far.

How many tiers are in the Rainbow Six Crimson Heist battle pass?

The Rainbow Six Crimson Heist battle pass will be split into two – the free track and the premium track. It will introduce 100 tiers worth of content, which is even bigger than last season’s battle pass.

Players can expect all kinds of new operator skins, weapon skins, charms, and other bits and pieces. Ubisoft has remained tight-lipped on the details and will reveal them closer to the launch date.

However, if you want to get a sneak peek at the battle pass items on the test server, YouTuber CoreRoss dives into them in the video below. Keep in mind that some of them are placeholders and will be changed on the official release.

Crimson Heist battle pass challenges

Unfortunately, we don’t know any details about the Crimson Heist battle pass challenges yet. But update this section with more information the moment we do.

However, if the last set of challenges are anything to go by, we can expect everything from weapon kill and headshot challenges to item destruction challenges.

When does the Rainbow Six Crimson Heist battle pass expire?

The Rainbow Six Crimson Heist season starts on March 16 and is expected to last about three months. That means you’ll have about 90 days to unlock all 100 tiers and enjoy the spoils.

After that, the rewards be gone for good. So, if you want to get the best bang for your buck, you’ll need to start the grind on launch day and see it through until the end.