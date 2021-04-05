How to use Rainbow Six’s Match Replay feature: Share your best plays - Dexerto

Want to know why you lost your last Rainbow Six ranked game? Maybe you hit a huge clip that you want the world to see? You can do so with the new Rainbow Six match replay feature. Here’s what you need to know.

Match replays have been a long time coming in Rainbow Six: Siege, and now in Year 6, they’re finally here. The feature was shipped in the Operation Crimson Heist update, giving players a chance to look back at their old games.

If you’re wondering how best to use the match replay feature, and what you need to do to record and share clips, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

What is Rainbow Six match replay?

You can now watch back your latest games in Rainbow Six thanks to the match replay feature. Siege will now save your last 12 games so you can go back, analyze your gameplay, figure out new strategies, or just record that mad clip you hit.

While it’s in beta, you can only watch your own replays. However, in the future, Ubisoft are looking at ways for you to watch other replays, including pro games.

Read More: Rainbow Six Crimson Heist battle pass details

One thing to be mindful of is that replays will get wiped after every patch. If you want to watch them back after an update goes through, you’ll need to record it to your PC. You lose all the match replay features, but at least you can watch back through the video.

Advertisement

How to use Rainbow Six match replay

It’s pretty easy to jump right into a replay. Here’s what you need to do.

Launch Rainbow Six Click on the “Watch” tab Click on the game you want to watch Once it boots up, sit back and enjoy the show!

Rainbow Six match replay: basic spectator controls

Once you get booted into the match replay, you will have to navigate around yourself ⁠— there is no auto-pilot navigation. There are a lot of controls to get used to. However, there’s a few select ones you should definitely know about. We’ve listed them below for you.

Play / Pause: Spacebar

Spacebar Select Round: U

U Rewind: L

L Select Speed (0.5x / 1.0x / 1.5x / 2.0x): K

K Follow Players: 1 – 0 (numbers) Blue Team: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Orange Team: 6, 7, 8, 9, 0

1 – 0 (numbers) Cycle Players: Q (Left) / E (Right)

Q (Left) / E (Right) Toggle View Mode (Overhead / First-person): C

C Toggle Control Bar: R

R Zoom In: Page Up

Page Up Zoom Out: Page Down

How to share Rainbow Six match replays

There’s no easy way to share Rainbow Six match replays right now. You can send files to friends by navigating to the folder your Siege is downloaded in, clicking on “MatchReplay,” and sending the file over.

Advertisement

Read More: The best attackers in Rainbow Six Year 6

If you just want to share a small clip, we recommend using third-party software like OBS or ShadowPlay to record the replay. Until Ubisoft adds an in-built recording feature, this is the best workaround.

Rainbow Six’s match replay is currently in beta testing. It will ship in full later in Year 6.