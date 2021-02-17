Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist details: operator leak, Border rework, more

Rainbow Six’s Operation Neon Dawn is almost over, and that means Y6S1 is on its way. The expansion, named Crimson Heist, is set to kick off on February 21. Here’s what we know so far.

Operation Neon Dawn has passed, and the Road To S.I. event is almost done too. Now, players are staring down the barrel of Year 6 of Rainbow Six, and it’s set to be a big one.

Operation Crimson Heist is on its way, complete with a new attacker operator, a Border map rework, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Getting the job done can sometimes require a more creative approach. pic.twitter.com/AjrU2TEJnB — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 16, 2021

Rainbow Six Y6S1 new operator Flores: abilities

According to dataminers, the new operator coming in Operation Crimson Heist is named Flores, an unaffiliated agent from Argentina who has a very handy explosive gadget.

The attacker reportedly has a drone called the RCE-Ratero. You deploy drones just like Twitch or another attacker drone, and you can control it like any other. However, there’s another special element ⁠— it blows up.

Read more: Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass details

Once you click the gadget button again while driving the drone, it’ll start a five-second timer. At the end of the timer, it’ll detonate like a C4.

Y6S1 gadget called the "RCE-Ratero".

You can click the primary gadget button to deploy an explosive drone, you can control it like any other drone.

You can click the gadget button again to start a 5 second timer after which it will detonate.

The explosion is like a C4. — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) November 28, 2020

Details like their weapon choices aren’t public yet, and neither is an image of the new operator. We will update you once it becomes available.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 map rework: Border

Given the fact that ‘heist’ was in the tentative operation name, most people assumed Bank was the map getting a rework. However, it turns out they were wrong.

Benjamin, a well-known dataminer in the scene, revealed the reworked map is none other than Border. It’s one of the most popular and chaotic maps to date, but some fans felt like a rework was well-overdue. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer.

Border rework coming with Year 6 Season 1 pic.twitter.com/bvooy1mP5t — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) January 25, 2021

When will Rainbow Six Y6S1 release?

Operation Crimson Heist has been in the works for quite some time. It typically would have launched alongside the Six Invitational 2021. However, with the tournament postponed, plans had to change.

Now, after that series of delays and ambiguities surrounding its launch date, it’s finally set to arrive on February 21.

So, it won’t be long before we’ll have our hands on the new operator and map rework.