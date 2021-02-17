Logo
Rainbow Six Operation Crimson Heist details: operator leak, Border rework, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 3:30 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 3:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rainbow Six Siege Crimson Heist
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six’s Operation Neon Dawn is almost over, and that means Y6S1 is on its way. The expansion, named Crimson Heist, is set to kick off on February 21. Here’s what we know so far.

Operation Neon Dawn has passed, and the Road To S.I. event is almost done too. Now, players are staring down the barrel of Year 6 of Rainbow Six, and it’s set to be a big one.

Operation Crimson Heist is on its way, complete with a new attacker operator, a Border map rework, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 new operator Flores: abilities

According to dataminers, the new operator coming in Operation Crimson Heist is named Flores, an unaffiliated agent from Argentina who has a very handy explosive gadget.

The attacker reportedly has a drone called the RCE-Ratero. You deploy drones just like Twitch or another attacker drone, and you can control it like any other. However, there’s another special element ⁠— it blows up.

Once you click the gadget button again while driving the drone, it’ll start a five-second timer. At the end of the timer, it’ll detonate like a C4.

Details like their weapon choices aren’t public yet, and neither is an image of the new operator. We will update you once it becomes available.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 map rework: Border

Given the fact that ‘heist’ was in the tentative operation name, most people assumed Bank was the map getting a rework. However, it turns out they were wrong.

Benjamin, a well-known dataminer in the scene, revealed the reworked map is none other than Border.  It’s one of the most popular and chaotic maps to date, but some fans felt like a rework was well-overdue. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer.

When will Rainbow Six Y6S1 release?

Operation Crimson Heist has been in the works for quite some time. It typically would have launched alongside the Six Invitational 2021. However, with the tournament postponed, plans had to change.

Now, after that series of delays and ambiguities surrounding its launch date, it’s finally set to arrive on February 21.

So, it won’t be long before we’ll have our hands on the new operator and map rework.

Call of Duty

Bizarre Warzone bug accidentally gives players wall hacks

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:04 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 4:13

by Brad Norton
Warzone wall hacks
Activision

Warzone

Cheating is one of the most controversial topics in Warzone, and now the game itself is handing out free wall hacks as a result of a head-scratching glitch.

There’s no downplaying the impact cheaters have had on Warzone. From aimbotters to wall hackers and everything in between, hackers have run rampant across Verdansk for many months.

Despite recent banwaves, hackers are still fairly prevalent throughout the game. While you might think you’ve encountered a cheater during a recent session, there’s actually a chance you bumped into a regular player that was gifted cheats instead.

Without any third-party software, Warzone players can shockingly see enemies through walls. Not due to hacks and not with any malicious intent, but due to a confusing bug pertaining to the Gulag.

Gulag Glitch gave me wallhacks on 1 guy from CODWarzone

Upon loading into the Gulag on February 16, nothing seemed out of the ordinary for Reddit user ‘chinitotuchman.’ The moment their round began, however, and they were instantly handed a win.

“As soon as I loaded into the fight (but before it started) it flashed Gulag victory and I redeployed,” they explained. Now back in Veransk, they could see their intended Gulag opponent across the map.

The enemy was outlined in red and clearly visible through walls. This led to an extremely easy kill as they peaked around a corner, no different from hackers who prey on clueless opposition. 

Given how cautious the enemy was, and that they returned fire almost immediately, it seems likely this bizarre Gulag bug worked both way. The two players spotted each other across the map and soon had their 1v1.

Comment from discussion Gulag Glitch gave me wallhacks on 1 guy.

There’s no telling why this strange bug occurred nor how it can be replicated. The Gulag closing instantly is a rare occurrence but that’s not to say it’s the only issue.

Warzone players recently loaded into the Gulag with their own powerful loadouts. Not only that, but others have been able to teleport in and out of the underground location.

The Gulag clearly isn’t perfect and this hack is just the latest in a long line of issues.