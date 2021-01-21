Logo
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Road To SI 2021 event details: Stadium map, battle pass, more

Published: 21/Jan/2021 7:25 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 7:26

by Andrew Amos
Six Invitational

The Rainbow Six Invitational is right around the corner, and that means the Road To S.I. 2021 in-game event is on. Stadium has returned, and the biggest battle pass in Siege history is up for grabs. Here’s what you need to know.

20 teams are set to descend on Europe in early February at the Six Invitational to determine who the best Siege squad on the planet is.

To celebrate, Ubisoft has brought back the Road To S.I. in-game event for 2021. Old favorite Stadium has returned with a twist in the latest limited-time game mode, while the latest battle pass is the biggest in Siege’s history. Here’s what you need to know.

New-look Stadium map returns in 2021

After debuting at the Road To S.I. 2020 event, the Stadium map is back in Rainbow Six. You can play the map in the new Road To S.I. 2021 queue.

The battleground has been renovated to emulate a couple of different maps. The layout is reminiscent of Coastline and Border with a couple of changes ⁠— most notably, the bulletproof glass has returned.

You are able to play as any Operator in the game mode, so if you have wanted to perhaps try out Aruni since her release in Operation Neon Dawn, you can do so in the Road To S.I. game mode.

Stadium 2021 in Rainbow Six Siege
The new Stadium features a mix of Coastline and Border.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass the biggest yet

The Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass has been out for a few weeks already, so you’ll want to start ramping up your grind with the event truly kicking off now.

With 100 tiers and 135 rewards, there’s plenty of reasons to jump in. It’ll only set you back 1200 R6 Credits ⁠— and even less if you have a Rainbow Six Year 5 pass. Plus, you get extra XP for playing the limited-time Road To S.I. 2021 game mode.

You can find out more details, including exactly what outfits, weapon skins, and more you can get right here.

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass
The Six Invitational 2021 battle pass is chock-full of new content.

When does the Road To S.I. 2021 event end?

The Road to S.I. event kicks off on January 21, and will run until February 22. After that date, Stadium will be leaving us once again, and the battle pass will expire ahead of Year 6 Season 1.

Valorant

Hiko blasts Riot for “trash” Valorant ranked system after Episode 2 overhaul

Published: 21/Jan/2021 6:58

by Andrew Amos
Valorant Episode 2

While Valorant’s Episode 2 ranked overhaul has satisfied some players, for those at the top like Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, it’s been painful. The 100 Thieves pro has blasted Riot for their FPS title’s “trash” system, saying it needs massive fixes urgently to save ranked.

A clear points system and leaderboards. That’s all Valorant players really wanted in their ranked system. However, it appears that they’ve gotten a bit more than they’ve bargained for, and it’s drastically impacting the experience.

The Hidden MMR system implemented alongside Rank Rating and Leaderboards in Episode 2 has come under fire from players. While it’s been okay for regular players, those near the top have had to deal with unbalanced lobbies, long queues, and few rank gains.

It’s reached boiling point now, with Hiko blasting Riot for the “trash” overhaul. He used teammate Asuna ⁠— who is currently rank one in NA on his smurf ⁠— as an example on his January 20 stream, showing huge flaws in the system.

“It takes longer to get games on his main account than his alt account, and his alt account is literally rank one. He thinks his [MMR] on his Platinum 3 account is higher than his #1 Radiant account, and that right there is why the ranking system right now is trash,” Hiko claimed.

Hiko playing CS:GO for Team Liquid
ESL
Hiko believes big changes are required to save Valorant’s current ranked system.

“I think they fixed it maybe, but I tried it on the first day, and I couldn’t get a game at all. I said ‘f**k this’ and played on this account, which was Radiant last Act, but I just got into Radiant,” Asuna added.

Hiko himself isn’t faring much better in Diamond 3. His account, which he claims was around “Top 30” in Episode 1: Act 3 is placed against other top players despite not even being in Radiant. He has questioned how the system is balanced, and it needs major work.

“I feel like lately I’ve just been trashing Riot…but I’ll definitely defend myself in saying that the rank system right now is complete trash. It was bad before because so many people were Radiant and Immortal that didn’t deserve to be.”

“The problem before was the skill disparity in each rank was so wide. Now it’s like, the skill disparity between Platinum and Radiant ⁠— it’s hard to explain, it’s just bad.”

“It’s impossible sometimes to win because you always play against people in the same boat, or people who are actual Radiants. You end up playing with people on your team who are complete bots, and against you, it feels like teams are super unfair or uneven.”

It comes as Riot promised more fixes to Valorant’s ranked system after patch 2.01. With the new system only being a week old, as time goes on, things will equalize. Riot is asking for players’ patience in the meanwhile.

“It’s been one week, we just completely overhauled the entire ranked system, and the game is still less than a year old. We have a lot to improve, learn, and new features and things to implement. I think the one thing, I hope, that I can assure people of is that we are going to make changes and improve Valorant Ranked,” developer Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker said on Reddit.