Everything we know about Rainbow Six Y6S1: operator leak, map rework, more

Rainbow Six’s Operation Neon Dawn has barely even launched, but players are already looking towards Y6S1. The expansion, reportedly named Crimson Heist, is set to kick off after Six Invitational 2021. Here’s what we know so far.

Players are still digging into all the new content in Operation Neon Dawn. From new defender Aruni to the Skyscraper rework, and tons of quality of life changes, Year 5 is ending on a bang.

Year 6 looks to be starting on one too. The rumored Operation Crimson Heist is on its way, with a new attacker operator, a Bank map rework, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Year 6 Season 1 is called Operation Crimson Heist — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) December 9, 2020

Rainbow Six Y6S1 new operator Flores: abilities

According to dataminers, the new operator coming in Operation Crimson Heist is named Flores, an unaffiliated agent from Chile who has a very handy explosive gadget.

The attacker reportedly has a drone called the RCE-Ratero. You deploy drones just like Twitch or another attacker drone, and you can control it like any other. However, there’s another special element ⁠— it blows up.

Read more: Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 battle pass details

Once you click the gadget button again while driving the drone, it’ll start a five-second timer. At the end of the timer, it’ll detonate like a C4.

Y6S1 gadget called the "RCE-Ratero".

You can click the primary gadget button to deploy an explosive drone, you can control it like any other drone.

You can click the gadget button again to start a 5 second timer after which it will detonate.

The explosion is like a C4. — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) November 28, 2020

Details like their weapon choices aren’t public yet, and neither is an image of the new operator. We will update you once it becomes available.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 map rework: Bank

While no map has been uncovered by dataminers, or revealed by Ubisoft, there’s one battleground in contention for a rework, and it’s Bank.Heist is obviously in the tentative operation name, which makes sense if the rework was then Bank.

There was also a teaser on a Rainbow Six Instagram account which asked “how many times have you been able to attack Bank successfully?” The image attached featured a Crimson bank card, which has heightened suspicions. Nothing has been uncovered entirely yet though.

Teasing it since January? Bank rework maybe? Making guesses based on the name alone btw. 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/vqD3W5iFRY — Cesar (@oso4912) December 9, 2020

When will Rainbow Six Y6S1 release?

Operation Crimson Heist is expected to launch after the Six Invitational 2021. Usually the operation will be revealed at the major event, before being made available on the TTS in the days after.

The dates aren’t confirmed for the Six Invitational 2021, but expect the $3 million event to be held sometime in February 2021.

We will update this post as more information arises