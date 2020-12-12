Logo
Everything we know about Rainbow Six Y6S1: operator leak, map rework, more

Published: 12/Dec/2020 6:19

by Andrew Amos
Bank rework in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crimson Heist
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six’s Operation Neon Dawn has barely even launched, but players are already looking towards Y6S1. The expansion, reportedly named Crimson Heist, is set to kick off after Six Invitational 2021. Here’s what we know so far.

Players are still digging into all the new content in Operation Neon Dawn. From new defender Aruni to the Skyscraper rework, and tons of quality of life changes, Year 5 is ending on a bang.

Year 6 looks to be starting on one too. The rumored Operation Crimson Heist is on its way, with a new attacker operator, a Bank map rework, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 new operator Flores: abilities

According to dataminers, the new operator coming in Operation Crimson Heist is named Flores, an unaffiliated agent from Chile who has a very handy explosive gadget.

The attacker reportedly has a drone called the RCE-Ratero. You deploy drones just like Twitch or another attacker drone, and you can control it like any other. However, there’s another special element ⁠— it blows up.

Once you click the gadget button again while driving the drone, it’ll start a five-second timer. At the end of the timer, it’ll detonate like a C4.

Details like their weapon choices aren’t public yet, and neither is an image of the new operator. We will update you once it becomes available.

Rainbow Six Y6S1 map rework: Bank

While no map has been uncovered by dataminers, or revealed by Ubisoft, there’s one battleground in contention for a rework, and it’s Bank.Heist is obviously in the tentative operation name, which makes sense if the rework was then Bank.

There was also a teaser on a Rainbow Six Instagram account which asked “how many times have you been able to attack Bank successfully?” The image attached featured a Crimson bank card, which has heightened suspicions. Nothing has been uncovered entirely yet though.

When will Rainbow Six Y6S1 release?

Operation Crimson Heist is expected to launch after the Six Invitational 2021. Usually the operation will be revealed at the major event, before being made available on the TTS in the days after.

The dates aren’t confirmed for the Six Invitational 2021, but expect the $3 million event to be held sometime in February 2021.

We will update this post as more information arises

Valorant

Valorant devs exploring new cosmetics like gloves, but not Agent skins

Published: 12/Dec/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Currently, the only in-game customization for Valorant is weapon skins. However, Riot are open to adding more cosmetics like glove skins if players want them ⁠— but they’re drawing the line at altering Agents for competitive integrity.

The customization options in Valorant are slowly growing. Every few weeks there’s a new skin collection to pick up, and then there’s all the profile options as well with player cards.

However, that doesn’t stop players from wanting more. There’s always new elements to customize, and players are willing to fork out on it.

Riot Games
Riot have floated the idea of adding CSGO-style glove cosmetics to Valorant.

The Valorant skin model is very much drawing on CS:GO. The Valve-developed FPS title only had a limited range of cosmetics for weapons on release. However, these were expanded to gloves, and eventually the Agents themselves, years later.

Valorant looks to be on the same trajectory ⁠— for gloves at least. They’re arguably the most valuable skin type to have, just because of how they’re visible throughout the round. Riot wants to put these extra touches in, but they’re still a ways off.

“They take a lot of time and effort even to just consider all the options, variables and ways of executing,” developer Sean ‘oniram177’ Marino said. “What we have now is what we’re capable of doing at the moment, and in the future we’ll be looking into what else we can do.”

“Executing on them requires a ton of strategy work and a ton of testing. The last thing we want is to deliver on something so desired by players, only for it to fall short of what players want ⁠— or worse, ruin the competitive integrity of the game,” added Lea ‘aeneia’ Hughes.

This last reason is exactly why the Valorant devs are looking into gloves and other non-consequential cosmetics, and not the intrusive Agent skins.

Card

Completely remodelling how a character looks is not on the cards, as like CS:GO, it can affect the integrity of the game.

“A lot of players are really anxious about Agent skins impacting gameplay and competitive integrity, which is a very valid concern that we share,” developer Dexter Yu explained back in August.

While you can expect more customization to come in Valorant Episode 2 and beyond, you might not see a League x Valorant skin crossover anytime soon ⁠— at least for Agents.