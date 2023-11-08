How many operators are in Rainbow Six Siege? All attackers & defenders
If you’re wondering how many operators are there in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege‘s ever-increasing roster, here’s a list of all the attackers and defenders in the game as of Year 8 Season 3.
Almost every Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege season has added various operators from different parts of the world, giving its roster a huge amount of diversity. At the time of writing, it’s Year 8 Season 3 in Rainbow 6 and the game boasts more than 60 operators.
Out of all these operators, you will find some who are easy to master while others take comparatively more time to get the hang of. This is where our Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list will help you choose the right operator for you in Ranked matches.
With that said, here’s a rundown of all the operators present in Rainbow 6.
How many operators are there in Rainbow Six Siege?
There are a total of 69 operators in Rainbow Six Siege. This includes 35 Attackers and 34 Defenders as of Year 8 Season 3. The most recent operator to have joined the roster with Operation Heavy Mettle is Ram.
However, this count will increase in the coming seasons as Ubisoft releases more content for their tactical FPS.
All Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege
Here are all the operators who are the ‘Attackers’ in Rainbow Six Siege as of Y8S3:
- Ace
- Amaru
- Ash
- Blackbeard
- Blitz
- Brava
- Buck
- Capitão
- Dokkaebi
- Finka
- Flores
- Fuze
- Glaz
- Gridlock
- Grim
- Hibana
- Iana
- IQ
- Jackal
- Kali
- Lion
- Maverick
- Montagne
- Nøkk
- Nomad
- Osa
- Ram
- Sens
- Sledge
- Thatcher
- Thermite
- Twitch
- Ying
- Zero
- Zofia
All Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege
These are all the operators who are the ‘Defenders’ in Rainbow Six Siege as of Y8S3:
- Alibi
- Aruni
- Azami
- Bandit
- Castle
- Caveira
- Clash
- Doc
- Echo
- Ela
- Fenrir
- Frost
- Goyo
- Jäger
- Kaid
- Kapkan
- Lesion
- Maestro
- Melusi
- Mira
- Mozzie
- Mute
- Oryx
- Pulse
- Rook
- Smoke
- Solis
- Tachanka
- Thorn
- Thunderbird
- Valkyrie
- Vigil
- Wamai
- Warden
So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of all the operators you can find in Rainbow Six Siege. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:
Rainbow Six Siege ranks explained | Is Rainbow Six Siege worth playing in 2023? | Rainbow Six Siege cross-progression support | Rainbow Six Siege on PC and mobile difference | Difference between Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan versus normal | How to get Renown fast in Rainbow Six Siege