How many operators are in Rainbow Six Siege? All attackers & defenders

If you’re wondering how many operators are there in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege‘s ever-increasing roster, here’s a list of all the attackers and defenders in the game as of Year 8 Season 3.

Almost every Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege season has added various operators from different parts of the world, giving its roster a huge amount of diversity. At the time of writing, it’s Year 8 Season 3 in Rainbow 6 and the game boasts more than 60 operators.

Article continues after ad

Out of all these operators, you will find some who are easy to master while others take comparatively more time to get the hang of. This is where our Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list will help you choose the right operator for you in Ranked matches.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the operators present in Rainbow 6.

How many operators are there in Rainbow Six Siege?

There are a total of 69 operators in Rainbow Six Siege. This includes 35 Attackers and 34 Defenders as of Year 8 Season 3. The most recent operator to have joined the roster with Operation Heavy Mettle is Ram.

Article continues after ad

However, this count will increase in the coming seasons as Ubisoft releases more content for their tactical FPS.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

All Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft R6 Y8S3 has 35 attackers in total.

Here are all the operators who are the ‘Attackers’ in Rainbow Six Siege as of Y8S3:

Ace

Amaru

Ash

Blackbeard

Blitz

Brava

Buck

Capitão

Dokkaebi

Finka

Flores

Fuze

Glaz

Gridlock

Grim

Hibana

Iana

IQ

Jackal

Kali

Lion

Maverick

Montagne

Nøkk

Nomad

Osa

Ram

Sens

Sledge

Thatcher

Thermite

Twitch

Ying

Zero

Zofia

All Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft R6 Y8S3 has 34 defenders in total.

These are all the operators who are the ‘Defenders’ in Rainbow Six Siege as of Y8S3:

Article continues after ad

Alibi

Aruni

Azami

Bandit

Castle

Caveira

Clash

Doc

Echo

Ela

Fenrir

Frost

Goyo

Jäger

Kaid

Kapkan

Lesion

Maestro

Melusi

Mira

Mozzie

Mute

Oryx

Pulse

Rook

Smoke

Solis

Tachanka

Thorn

Thunderbird

Valkyrie

Vigil

Wamai

Warden

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of all the operators you can find in Rainbow Six Siege. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Rainbow Six Siege ranks explained | Is Rainbow Six Siege worth playing in 2023? | Rainbow Six Siege cross-progression support | Rainbow Six Siege on PC and mobile difference | Difference between Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan versus normal | How to get Renown fast in Rainbow Six Siege