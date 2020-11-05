 New Rainbow Six Siege defender Aruni revealed: gadget, guns, release date - Dexerto
New Rainbow Six Siege defender Aruni revealed: gadget, guns, release date

Published: 5/Nov/2020 4:42

by Isaac McIntyre
New Rainbow Six Siege operator Aruni stands in front of laser gate.
Ubisoft

Aruni Operation Neon Dawn

Rainbow Six Siege is adding new defender, Aruni, to its ever-growing operator roster in Operation Neon Dawn, Ubisoft has confirmed. Here’s everything we know about R6’s latest recruit, including her abilities, release date, and more.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft confirmed the new Rainbow Six Siege expansion, called “Operation Neon Dawn,” was on its way. The 19th expansion will be debuting the Skyscraper rework, and a brand-new Rainbow Six operator: defender Aruni.

There have been plenty of leaks surrounding Aruni, but up until today Siege fans have heard little about the Thai operator. That is, until Ubisoft officially lifted the lid in a new teaser.

The new video, posted on Twitter on Nov. 4, shows Aruni deploying a bright red and orange laser gate over a doorway. When the Thai heroine steps into her electronic setup, it appears to melt away, letting her pass through unscathed.

Here’s everything we know about Aruni so far, including when she will be making her official in-game debut, how her new “Surya” laser gate will work, and more.

When will Aruni be released?

Operation Neon Dawn, and therefore new Rainbow Six operator Aruni, have not yet been handed an official release date. Ubisoft is expected to confirm exactly when Siege’s next expansion will be released at the Six November 2020 Major.

Dexerto will update this article with all Operation Neon Dawn release date details as soon as they’ve been locked in. Stay tuned for those updates soon!

Aruni gadget: the ‘Surya’ laser gate

Aruni is armed with another defensive trap ⁠— the ‘Surya’ laser gate. In the Nov. 4 teaser, she can be seen deploying it onto a door. When activated, an orange electronic shield spreads on to the width of the doorway, completely covering it.

It’s not yet clear if passing through the Surya laser gate as an attacker will dish out damage, or simply alert defenders. This will likely be revealed in the official Aruni trailer this week.

The electronic shield may also destroy any thrown gadgets or grenades. This would make it a powerful lockdown device, and keep defenders safe from frag grenades, carefully thrown C4, and even Siege’s iconic drones.

Dexerto will keep you updated on Aruni’s gadget as more news is revealed.

Aruni is the only new Siege operator arriving in Operation Neon Dawn.
Ubisoft
Aruni guns: Mk 14 EBR, P10 Roni

According to leaks revealed all the way back in June, the Thai operator will have two guns at her disposal. Her first option is the fully-automatic P10 Roni pistol.

Aruni’s main pick is the Mk 14 EBR rifle, for a long-range option. Rainbow Six attacker Dokkaebi already wields the Mk 14 in Siege, and Recruits can select the semi-automatic rifle on attack as well.

The leaked Aruni loadout also confirmed she will have a 9mm PRB92 pistol as her sidearm, though this is obviously subject to change. Dexerto has not yet been able to confirm which grenades Aruni will be able to add to her arsenal.

The June leaks also suggested Aruni would come equipped with a strong prosthetic arm. These will allow her to “create huge holes in breakable surfaces.”

Aruni leaks have already revealed a few secrets about the new Rainbow Six defender.
Image via /u/Zer0Bytes_
Aruni will ship alongside the ‘Skyscraper’ rework. Dexerto also expects a number of Rainbow Six operator balance changes to ship in the Year 5 Season 4 update.

Thailand’s Rainbow Six representative will be the 57th operator to join the huge Siege roster. She was proceeded by the title’s first crossover character, Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell. He is codenamed “Zero” in Ubisoft’s flagship series.

Published: 5/Nov/2020 3:17

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Mega Evolution was much hyped before finally being added to Pokemon Go but some curious statistics have revealed just how unpopular it actually is.

The concept of Mega Evolution was first introduced in generation 6. Interestingly this was just less than three years before Pokemon Go released.

However, it took more than three years of Pokemon Go’s existence before it finally came to the mobile game. Its addition was a heavily promoted event with the expectation that trainers would be thrilled to have the ability to Mega Evolve their ‘mons.

Mega Charizard Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
Mega Charizard X (and Y) are one of several Mega Evolutions now in Pokemon Go…

24% of trainers have never used Mega Evolution

The excitement was seemingly there shortly before and after it released but these interesting results suggests otherwise. One Pokemon Go player, carllyq, conducted a poll asking “How many times have you Mega Evolved?”

5,300 responded and the results were as follows:

  • 0 times – 24%
  • 1 to 2 times – 58%
  • 3 to 8 times – 16%
  • 9 to 20 times – 2%
  • 21 to 50 times – 0.1%
  • 50 or more times – 0.1%

The key takeaways from this are nearly a quarter of Pokemon Go trainers have never before bothered to Mega Evolve one of their Pokemon. This is made all the more surprising considering the poll was conducted on the Silph Road Reddit page, a place where a more hardcore contingent of trainers congregate.

The majority of trainers have used Mega Evolution once or twice. More than 80% have done it twice or less.

If Niantic wanted trainers to use the feature frequently then their plan didn’t work. Approximately 1 in 50 respondents have used it more than 9 times.

Now, it should be noted that a lot of trainers don’t play Pokemon Go for the battling element which essentially makes Mega Evolution irrelevant to them. On top of that performing a Mega Evolution isn’t a cheap and quick task. It requires Mega Energy which is primarily harvested from specific Raid Battles.

Nevertheless, it is fascinating that such a hugely touted addition Pokemon Go, with genuine excitement behind it, looks to be an after-thought now. One reason for this could be many trainers considered the implementation of Mega Evolution to have many problems.

We’ll have to wait and see whether any changes for it materialize over time. As of now though, Mega Evolution isn’t something too many trainers worry about.