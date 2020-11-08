 Rainbow Six Operation Neon Dawn patch notes: Aruni, Skyscraper, more - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Operation Neon Dawn patch notes: Aruni, Skyscraper, more

Published: 8/Nov/2020 18:40 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 18:46

by Andrew Amos
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six’s Operation Neon Dawn has finally been fully revealed. After months of leaks and speculation, players will soon have the chance to play new defender Aruni, the new Skyscraper, and test out huge changes to Jager, Hibana, Echo, and more.

The final Operation of Year 5 in Rainbow Six is here. Y5S4’s Operation Neon Dawn marks the end of the 2020 season, and it’s a big one.

New Thai defender Aruni is set to be released, along with the Skyscraper rework that was delayed from Y5S3. Huge changes for Hibana, Jager, and Echo are on the way too, as well as major quality of life changes for all players.

New defender Aruni released

After being leaked months back ⁠— it’s official, Aruni is coming to Rainbow Six in Operation Neon Dawn. The Thai defender will be the last operator joining Team Rainbow in 2020.

She is a two-speed two-armor defender with an incredibly strong laser gate gadget. Her Surya Gates can be deployed on walls, windows, doors, and even hatches, making it difficult for attackers to push through.

The gates are indestructible, although they can be disabled by throwing a projectile through them, or running through them. They also automatically turn off when defenders are nearby. Once they deactivate, defenders can reactivate them by shooting the Surya Gate generator.

Aruni's Suyra Gate in Rainbow Six on Skyscraper map
Ubisoft
The Surya Gate stops anything trying to pass through it, from drones to operators.

That’s not all Aruni has though. She will have access to the P10 Roni and the MK14 EBR rifle, the first DMR on defense. She also will have a choice between Barbed Wire and a Bulletproof Camera, making her one of the strongest defenders at slowing down attackers in Siege.

Skyscraper rework finally goes live

The Skyscraper rework is also set to go live with Operation Neon Dawn. The biggest changes to Skyscraper is the removal of most of the maps balconies, especially on the west side. The opportunity to spawn peek is real though.

Skyscraper outside vents in Rainbow Six
Ubisoft
There’s now way more space on the vents outside on Skyscraper.

The vent area outside of Bedroom has been expanded outside, making it a much more realistic place to attack from. The Dragon statue ⁠— named Shrine ⁠— that was once outside has also been moved inside, attaching to both Office and Team Room.

The map as a whole feels bigger just due to the number of rotations opened up, especially on the second floor. The bomb sites remain unchanged, but the map as a whole feels a lot more cohesive than its previous self.

Big changes to Jager, Hibana, and Echo

Jager, Hibana, and Echo have always been around the top of the Siege meta. However, with these changes, the tides could shift.

For Hibana, things are looking up. She can now deploy her X-Kairos pellets in configurations of two, four, or six. Given it takes four to open a hatch, and she has 18 total, she can now open four hatches in one round instead of just three, which is a huge buff.

Hibana using X-Kairos in Rainbow Six Siege on Skyscraper
Ubisoft
Hibana can now deploy her X-Kairos pellets in twos, fours, or sixes.

The changes for Jager and Echo are less defined. Echo’s is clearly a nerf ⁠— his drones are now visible at all times. They no longer disguise themselves on the ceiling when deployed, making them easier to hunt down.

Jager’s ADSes are also being changed significantly. They’ll now only block one projectile at a time, but will have infinite charges. They will regenerate every 30 seconds until destroyed. This will change exactly how Jager’s place their ADSes, perhaps moving them closer to site.

Update to runouts and reinforcements

Outside of new content and major operator changes, small things are also changing in a big way. The two most notable changes are runouts and reinforcements.

The runout timer has been halved from two seconds to one second, making it a lot harder to pull off without being noticed. This will give attackers a bit more of an opportunity to fight back against sneaky defenders.

New runout timer in Rainbow Six Siege
Ubisoft
The runout timer also looks different.

Defenders aren’t taking the hit entirely though. Reinforcements now deploy significantly quicker ⁠— which Dexerto has timed to somewhere between one and two seconds faster. This change makes it a lot easier to bolster up sites, no matter if you’re a roamer or an anchor.

There’s also a handful of gadget interaction changes on the way, as well as a new accessibility feature for chat that converts text to speech. You can now customize the chat scale, font size, and more as well.

When does Operation Neon Dawn launch?

Operation Neon Dawn is set to hit the Rainbow Six test servers shortly. After a testing period of around three weeks, the Operation will be set live on the main servers for everyone to enjoy.

We will keep you updated with all the major changes as they happen.

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full map leaked: all regions & locations

Published: 8/Nov/2020 18:09

by Daniel Cleary
Eivor looking at english countryside in valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The full map for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been leaked ahead of the game’s official launch, giving fans an early look at all of the playable locations in the biggest map of the franchise.

Although map size has increased in Assassin Creed over recent years, with Origins and Odyssey giving even more for players to explore, Ubisoft will be expanding even further with the release of Valhalla.

It was revealed by Ubisoft producer, Julien Laferrière, that AC: Valhalla would be “a bit larger” than Odyssey, which previously held the record for the biggest Assassin’s Creed map, but we now know just how it will look in-game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map revealed

English settlement in AC valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect Western Europe in the Dark Ages.

PowerPyx, who are known for their PlayStation trophy guides, shared an early look at all five playable locations that will be unlocked in the Valhalla questline.

Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider who finds themselves mixed up in the age-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, and has to journey across Scandinavia and England completing quests.

There will be five unique regions in this title: England, Norway, Vinland, Asgard, and Jotunheim – all with different level recommendations and sub-regions inside these major areas. Here’s a walkthrough of all five regions.

England

map of England in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

England is where most of the storyline will be played out and it will also be the largest part of the Valhalla world. This map is also expected to span across 120km² (13.2km long, 9.1km wide), compared to the 90.7km² in Odyssey.

As the title will be set during the Dark Ages in England, the country will be split into the sub-regions that were around at that time, which have been revealed as Northumbria, Wessex, East Anglia, and Mercia.

The main region will feature plenty of historical locations and landmarks, with the likes of Stonehenge and major cities such as London and York included as well.

Norway

Norway map in AC Valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Norway in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Eivor’s quest first begins in their home country of Norway and it is the second biggest region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering 15km² (5km long, 3km wide) in total.

The western part of the Scandinavian Peninsula will feature two areas. Rygjafylke, which is where you will begin your journey, and Hordafylke, which is recommended for Level 280+ characters, will likely be visited later in the story.

Asgard

Map of asgard in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Asgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Asgard, which is depicted as one of the Nine Realms and home of the gods in Norse mythology, has been confirmed to appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. This mythical region is one of the smallest places in the game and will be available for players to unlock through the “Seer’s Hut” questline.

Jotunheim

Jotunheim map in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Jotunheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The World of the Giants or “Jotunheim” has also been leaked as one of the five regions. This part of the world will be unlocked after players progress through the questlines that are available on Asgard.

Vinland

Assassin's Creed valhalla vinland map
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Vinland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While little is known about Vinland, this region of the map will only be unlocked to players in the later stages of Valhalla’s main story. Vinland has been linked to a questline that involves the Order of the Ancients and the area is also much smaller than the likes of England and Norway.

So, there you have it, all of the locations that will feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the game’s official launch on November 10.

It is worth noting that in previous AC titles, Ubisoft has introduced even more areas to the game as part of post-launch DLC and new regions can still be added to Valhalla down the line.