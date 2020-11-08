Who has qualified for Rainbow Six Invitational 2021? All teams & details - Dexerto

The Six Invitational 2021 is almost upon us. This rendition is the fifth of the biggest Rainbow Six tournament, featuring the top 20 teams in the world duking it out for millions in prizing.

The Six Invitational is the most special time of the year for Rainbow Six esports. It’s a festival of all things great about Siege, culminating in exhilarating action and one victor who will lift Sledge’s Hammer.

In 2020, that honor was bestowed on North America’s Spacestation Gaming. However in 2021, it’s anyone’s race. The fully-online era of Siege has made it hard to compare region-to-region, but one thing is for sure: the Six Invitational is going to be exciting.

Here’s everything we know about the Six Invitational 2021 so far, including the teams who have qualified, what they are playing for, and when.

Which teams have qualified for Six Invitational 2021?

There are 20 spots available at the Six Invitational. The first 16 will go to the highest rated teams of the year, as determined by the points ranking. Each domestic split and mini major gave teams a chance to make SI Points, and this is the easiest way of getting in.

There’s still four spots though after the top 16. There will be one slot on offer for each region ⁠— APAC, Europe, Latin America, and North America ⁠— through a qualifier. This will be the last chance teams have to make the Six Invitational: there are no invites, and no “third time lucky” scenarios.

Here’s a list of teams who have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2021.

Qualified through Six Invitational 2021 Points

Seed Team Region SI Points 1 BDS Esport Europe 900 2 Team Liquid Latin America 840 3 Ninjas in Pyjamas Latin America 840 4 DarkZero Esports North America 785 5 TSM North America 665 6 Team oNe eSports Latin America 665 7 Virtus.pro Europe 660 8 Cloud9 APAC 625 9 Spacestation Gaming North America 605 10 Giants Gaming APAC 570 11 FaZe Clan Latin America 570

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 details: prize money, more

The Six Invitational 2021 is expected to take place at the same time it has every year ⁠— February. However, whether we can see a return to LAN play given the current global situation remains a mystery.

Ubisoft have cancelled all the in-person events since SI 2020, including the Season 11 Pro League Finals, the August Major, and the November Major.

Theoretically, yes. Technically, we would need to fly 16 teams from all over the world to a single location. Many borders are closed and a 14-day quarantine rule is in place for most countries. There is also the chance to catch Covid during transit. The risk is too high. https://t.co/E2lxuLOzW6 — Wei Yue (@Wei2Yue) September 8, 2020

If it does go ahead though, expect it to be a big celebration of all things Siege. The 2020 prize pool had players competing for a share of $3 million, including $1 million going to the winning Spacestation Gaming squad.

More details about the Six Invitational 2021 will be revealed closer to the new year. We will keep you posted.