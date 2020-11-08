 Who has qualified for Rainbow Six Invitational 2021? All teams & details - Dexerto
Logo
Rainbow Six

Who has qualified for Rainbow Six Invitational 2021? All teams & details

Published: 8/Nov/2020 1:55

by Andrew Amos
Ubisoft

Share

Six Invitational

The Six Invitational 2021 is almost upon us. This rendition is the fifth of the biggest Rainbow Six tournament, featuring the top 20 teams in the world duking it out for millions in prizing.

The Six Invitational is the most special time of the year for Rainbow Six esports. It’s a festival of all things great about Siege, culminating in exhilarating action and one victor who will lift Sledge’s Hammer.

In 2020, that honor was bestowed on North America’s Spacestation Gaming. However in 2021, it’s anyone’s race. The fully-online era of Siege has made it hard to compare region-to-region, but one thing is for sure: the Six Invitational is going to be exciting.

Spacestation Gaming lifting Six Invitational 2020 title
Peter Chau for Ubisoft
Spacestation are the reigning world champions of Rainbow Six.

Here’s everything we know about the Six Invitational 2021 so far, including the teams who have qualified, what they are playing for, and when.

Which teams have qualified for Six Invitational 2021?

There are 20 spots available at the Six Invitational. The first 16 will go to the highest rated teams of the year, as determined by the points ranking. Each domestic split and mini major gave teams a chance to make SI Points, and this is the easiest way of getting in.

There’s still four spots though after the top 16. There will be one slot on offer for each region ⁠— APAC, Europe, Latin America, and North America ⁠— through a qualifier. This will be the last chance teams have to make the Six Invitational: there are no invites, and no “third time lucky” scenarios.

Here’s a list of teams who have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2021.

Qualified through Six Invitational 2021 Points

Seed Team Region SI Points
1 BDS Esport Europe 900
2 Team Liquid Latin America 840
3 Ninjas in Pyjamas Latin America 840
4 DarkZero Esports North America 785
5 TSM North America 665
6 Team oNe eSports Latin America 665
7 Virtus.pro Europe 660
8 Cloud9 APAC 625
9 Spacestation Gaming North America 605
10 Giants Gaming APAC 570
11 FaZe Clan Latin America 570

Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 details: prize money, more

The Six Invitational 2021 is expected to take place at the same time it has every year ⁠— February. However, whether we can see a return to LAN play given the current global situation remains a mystery.

Ubisoft have cancelled all the in-person events since SI 2020, including the Season 11 Pro League Finals, the August Major, and the November Major.

If it does go ahead though, expect it to be a big celebration of all things Siege. The 2020 prize pool had players competing for a share of $3 million, including $1 million going to the winning Spacestation Gaming squad.

More details about the Six Invitational 2021 will be revealed closer to the new year. We will keep you posted.

CS:GO

ex-MIBR’s Dead & taco reportedly creating new Brazilian CSGO squad

Published: 8/Nov/2020 1:11

by Alan Bernal
ESL / StarLadder

Share

FURIA MiBR Taco

Brazilian CS:GO veterans Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia and Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo are reportedly creating a new team after their time on MiBR, according to DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis.

The former Made in Brazil coach is said to be a manager for the team, helping lead two promising Brazilian talents in Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer and Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto.

TACO’s former MiBR teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos will also be joining the starting roster. Dumua and latto are signed under YeaH Gaming and RED Canids, respectively, and have shown great promise throughout their short careers so far.

According to The Clutch, YeaH’s Rodrigo ‘RCF’ Coponero has also been linked to the new team, making the requisite five-man roster complete if the project comes together.

MiBR
The new team will be a reunion for felps, TACO, and dead.

Sources told DBLTAP that dead and his group have been in contact with multiple CS:GO organizations to discuss terms to possibly sign them.

Top-tier Brazilian esports is having a sort of a shakeup in its current state. MiBR have essentially cleared their team of household names with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga now inactive.

As for challengers, FURIA Esports, they managed to capitalize off of FalleN’s MiBR when it was in its decline. This has propelled players Andrei ‘arT’ Piovezan, Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato, and Yuri ‘yuurih’ Gomes into the limelight within the last year.

DRAFT5
Promising Brazilian talents Dumau (pictured) and latto will reportedly join dead’s new CS:GO team.

The power rankings for the South American region of CS:GO have been up in there air, and dead’s proposed lineup has enough veteran leadership and emerging talent to theoretically make it a worthy competitor.

There will be hurdles, however, dead was one of the coaches found to use a spectator exploit during his time with SK Gaming / MiBR, according to ESIC’s report on the case. He was given a six-and-a-half month ban for his actions.

This bars him from coaching or playing for a team during the span, though it’ll be interesting to see if that will be relevant when the team comes together.

Dead started his 6.5 month ban on August 31, making him eligible to return to the coaching position in mid-March 2021.