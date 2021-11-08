Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre patch notes: All Y6S4 changes

Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre, the final update for Year 6, is arriving. The new operation includes defender Thorn, the Outback map rework, balance changes to Finka, Valkyrie, and more ⁠— here are the full patch notes of the Y6S4 changes.

Rainbow Six is rounding out its big anniversary year ⁠— the sixth one, of course ⁠— with a bang in Operation High Calibre. It’s in the name after all.

The update will include new content such as Thorn, the game’s 62nd operator, and a rework to Australian map Outback. The existing members of Team Rainbow aren’t forgotten though, with balance changes to Finka, Valkyrie, and more.

Advertisement

Plus, the game’s HUD is getting a visual overhaul, and the Test Server is undergoing some changes too.

Here’s what you need to know about Operation High Calibre with the full patch notes right here.

Contents:

When is Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre launching?

Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre goes live on the TTS on November 9.

After a three-week testing period, the update will be shipped everywhere, so expect the full Y6S4 patch to drop in late November.

What’s coming in Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre?

New defender Thorn brings Razorbloom Shells

Thorn, Rainbow Six’s 62nd operator and 31st defender, is rounding out the new additions to Team Rainbow in Year 6. The Irish defender brings a new weapon into the Siege arsenal in the highly-destructive UZK50GI.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction

Her gadget is called the Razorbloom Shell, which sticks to a surface after it’s thrown. It lays dormant until an enemy walks by, triggering an explosion after a short timer that shreds enemies caught in its radius ⁠— one trap can kill an entire squad if not dealt with.

The Shells can be shot, even during the activation time. However, when combined with Barbed Wire, or utility like Melusi’s Banshee, the Razorbloom can deal a ton of damage. Check out our Thorn guide for more.

Outback map rework overhauls Australian motel

Outback, which first released as part of Year 4’s Operation Burnt Horizon, is getting a full map rework in Operation High Calibre.

Advertisement

Every aspect of the Australian motel-based map is getting overhauled. The general plan though is to give attackers more creative options to breach into sites, with new external walls and a bit more destructibility across the map.

The map has also been decluttered, bomb sites shifted around, and new rooms added ⁠— like the Terrace between Mezzanine and Piano Room making for a new top floor rotate instead of solely funnelling through Games Room.

Defender cameras are now disabled when thrown outside

The biggest balance change coming in Operation High Calibre is a big nerf to defenders like Valkyrie and Maestro ⁠— defender cameras will now automatically disable when thrown outside after a set period of time.

Advertisement

You can only set up cameras for 10 seconds outside before they get disabled, with no feed going back to the defenders inside. The change is a big nerf for Valkyrie especially, who relied on outside cameras on certain maps to gain key intel.

Read More: How to claim Rainbow Six Prime Gaming rewards

Mozzie and Echo are actually getting slight buffs in this department ⁠— drones will last for 10 seconds instead of the existing three. However, for Valkyrie, Maestro, and any defender with Bulletproof Cameras, it’s a big change.

Finka buffs let her revive herself when downed

French attacker Finka is leading the balance changes for the other side of Team Rainbow ⁠— and it’s a long-awaited buff at that.

Advertisement

She can now use her Adrenal Surge gadget to revive herself when downed, if she has a charge. The recoil boost has also been removed from the charge, which will be helpful for players who have mastered their spray patterns with the Spear (or other rifles).

However, to compensate for the power of the revive, she has an increased 20-second cooldown between Adrenal Surge charges.

There are also a host of changes coming to the Test Server, including some accessibility updates and an all-new in-game hub. You can find the full Operation High Calibre patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre patch notes: Y6S4 update

These notes are as per Ubisoft:

HIGH CALIBRE

Rainbow Six Siege introduces the fourth season of Year 6, High Calibre! Our newest Operator, Thorn, joins Rainbow as a Technical Weapons Expert from Ireland’s Emergency Response Unit. Never one to back down from a challenge, her strength and leadership set a new course for Rainbow. Her Razorbloom Shell proximity grenade is as sharp as her temper.

This season we’ve integrated some select updates including Team Colors, a Bulletproof Camera Rework and changes on the Test Server. We’re bringing balance to Finka, Drone Counters, Elite 2.0, and more! Read below for full details.

THORN

“Thorn’s inner defenses are strong. But they are, thankfully, far less perilous than her outer ones.”

There is no one I’d rather have in my corner during a fight than Specialist Brianna “Thorn” Skehan. She’s an inspirational leader, a resolute ally, and if she notices you’re overwhelmed she will gladly step in the ring for you.

— Dr. Harishva “Harry” Pandey, Director of Rainbow

RAZORBLOOM SHELL

The Razorbloom Shell sticks to a surface after it’s thrown by Thorn. Shortly after detecting a nearby opponent, it automatically propels a set of sharp blades in all directions, delivering lethal damage.

“Once triggered, Thorn’s Razorbloom Shell gives you just enough time to re-think all your life decisions.”

— Dr. Elena “Mira” Álvarez, Director of R&D

MAP REWORK: OUTBACK

Outback has received a variety of updates to improve balancing and player comfort. Both the main building and its exterior have been modified to allow Attackers to create and execute more effective strategies. As well, new exterior soft walls have been added to the building, and some areas have been refurbished and cleaned up to remove junk and provide better lines of sight and balance.

A few new locations have been added to the map:

1F Convenience Store, 1F Compressor Room, 1F Gear Store, and 1F Beer Fridge have been combined into 1F Bike Repair and 1F Mechanic Shop.

2F Office Supply is larger and has an exterior soft wall.

1F Restaurant has been split into two rooms: 1F Restaurant and 1F Shark.

2F Covered Terrace is now an interior area that connects 2F Mezzanine and 2F Piano Room. The 2F Piano Room stairs have been removed.

Bomb sites have been moved:

The bombsites that were previously in 2F Dorms and 2F Laundry have been moved to 2F Laundry and 2F Piano Room.

TEST SERVER

TS UPDATE

The Test Server will now only be open at three separate times throughout the season and content will be split into three different releases. Season Release: Contains only content that will ship for the season. Lab Release: Contains experimental content and will be used by the team as an opportunity to collect feedback on features that are still in early production. Balancing Release: Contains Operator and other balancing changes.



R6 FIX 2.0

R6 Fix has received a variety of extensive updates. The website’s UI and UX design has been completely overhauled, and the function of various features, such as the search feature, has been brought up to date. In addition, a new notification system now allows users to track updates to reports, and to provide even more transparency, devs now have the ability to communicate directly with users.

TEAM COLORS

Since the game’s release, Rainbow Six Siege has always used two colors to represent teams: blue and orange. The default team colors have now changed to blue and red, with opponents always being red. This change is mainly reflected in the UI and round feedback. It aims to bring consistency to the UI and improve onboarding for newcomers. The team colors can be changed between blue, red, or orange in the Accessibility section of the Options menu.

To go along with this change, teams are now referred to in-game as Your Team and Opponents instead of Blue Team and Orange Team.

CUSTOMIZATION

ELITE 2.0

Players can customize their Operator’s unique abilities in the Loadout section.

Players can navigate to any Operator in the Operators section and select the Appearance tab to view Headgear, Uniforms, Victory Celebrations, Operator Portraits, and Card Backgrounds.

Players can customize their Operator Cards by mixing and matching Operator Portraits and Card Backgrounds. Their selections will be seen by teammates before everyone loads into the match and in various places in-game. They will also be seen by opponents they eliminate.

UX and UI changes have been made to various customization menus to improve player comfort.

3D WEAPON SKINS

Players can now acquire Exotic weapon skins during their Battle Pass progression. These new weapon skins have a unique 3D effect.

OPERATORS PRICE DECREASE

As with every season, High Calibre brings a price decrease for specific Operators. Nomad and Kaid are dropping to 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits, Kali and Wamai are changing to 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits, and Aruni will now cost 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits. Take this opportunity to add them to your roster and maybe you’ll find your new main!

PLAYER COMFORT

DRONE COUNTER

Defenders now have access to a drone counter in the HUD to help them keep track of the number of regular drones they’ve destroyed. This feature can be turned off in the HUD section of the Options menu.

HUD REWORK

Visuals for the HUD have been updated to be more in-line with the game’s art direction.

Compass now displays pings and other marker locations, as well as feedback for height differences.

Loadout (weapons, gadgets and unique abilities) was regrouped together to follow more consistent display rules.

Text action reminders (ex: Press [SPACE] to Vault) have been replaced with icons to take up less space.

PLAYER PRIVACY

A new Privacy section in the Options menu allows players to adjust settings related to in-game privacy.

OPERATOR BALANCING

FINKA CHANGES

She can now use the Adrenal Surge to revive herself, which is more consistent with other devices in-game, like Doc’s Stim Pistol.

Her recoil boost has been removed.

The Adrenal Surge cooldown has been increased to 20 seconds (was 10 seconds).

ECHO + MOZZIE

Increased drones’ time outside the building to 10 seconds (was 3 seconds).

BULLETPROOF CAMERA REWORK

Defenders can now rotate the Bulletproof Camera and use it to fire EMP bursts that disable opponent devices. EMP bursts cannot be fired by Attackers when the camera is hacked.

CAMERAS LOSE SIGNAL