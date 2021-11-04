Thorn revealed as Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre defender: Gadgets, release date

Thorn has been officially revealed as Rainbow Six’s newest operator. Coming out as part of Year 6 Season 4’s Operation High Calibre, the defender looks to tear opponents apart with her gadgets full of shrapnel.

After months of leaks and speculation, Thorn has finally been added to Team Rainbow as part of Rainbow Six’s Operation High Calibre update. The Irish operator ⁠— the 62nd addition to Siege, as well as the 31st defender ⁠— is set to bring a gadget full of shrapnel designed to tear attackers apart.

Here’s what we know about Thorn and her reveal in Operation High Calibre, including her gadget, weapons, and release date.

Thorn loadout in Rainbow Six: Weapons and gadgets

Thorn, as mentioned in the opening, is set to be Rainbow Six’s newest defender in Operation High Calibre. While details on her gadgets are yet to be confirmed by Ubisoft, it leaked early ahead of her full reveal.

Reportedly called the Razorbloom Shell ⁠— based on early leaks ⁠— the grenade sticks to walls and shoots out shrapnel in a wide radius after being triggered, hurting attackers who walk by it.

It’s a similar trap in essence to Kapkan’s, but with a short activation time before exploding.

Gadget for the Y6S4 Operator: Thorn

She has a throwable proximity-activated gadget called the Razorbloom Shell, that sticks to any surface. When an attacker triggers the sensor, the shell explodes into many high-velocity projectiles. Damage is based on distance from blast radius. — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) October 6, 2021

Sledge describes it as “like a cactus kindly telling you that you’re about to step on it barefoot” in the lore reveal. As for her arsenal of guns, she wields a yet-to-be-seen SMG in the cinematic and cover art.

Players are convinced it’s some sort of modified Uzi, but all will be revealed at the Sweden Major ⁠— where Operation High Calibre will be launched.

Rainbow Six Operation High Calibre release date

While a release date for Operation High Calibre hasn’t been confirmed yet, the full reveal will go live on November 8 at 10am PT / 1am ET / 6pm GMT.

According to the Year 6 roadmap, players can also expect an Outback rework, as well as quality of life changes in Siege’s final major update before Year 7.