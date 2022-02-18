Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover event: Rewards, new Operator & more

Rainbow Six Extraction launched last month, but its first post-launch Crisis Event kicks off today. Here’s all we know about the Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover event.

Rainbow Six Extraction took Siege’s excellent tactical shooter gameplay into a PvE setting, pitting our Operators against the Archaeans — a parasitic force.

As with any game as a service, Extraction is being supported by plenty of post-launch content, with the first Crisis event, Spillover, kicking off today. Not only does it add a challenging new mode for squads to attempt, but it also adds a new Operator who will be familiar to Siege fans, as well as fresh rewards to earn.

Here’s all we know about the Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover event.

Release date

The event kicks off today, February 18, and will run for three weeks. It’s a free event.

That means you have until March 11 to earn your rewards.

Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover event trailer

Despite arriving today, Spillover was teased before launch alongside upcoming Crisis events.

New mode: Spillover

The new Spillover mode is all about planting canisters full of a Dissolution Agent to decontaminate new Archaean colonies, and Ubisoft is calling it the “ultimate defense experience”.

You’ll choose a location, and prepare your defenses before defending from enemy waves. That means barricades, barriers, and mines are all key tools in your arsenal, as are defensive Operators like Tachanka, Gridlock, or Rook.

In order to get the best rewards, you’ll want to complete all nine waves, although you can extract in between and bank your XP.

Each wave needs to be held off for 90 seconds, and you can plant three of your canisters at once if you’re up for defending all the points simultaneously.

There are also unique new Archaeans with buffs, all of which know your location and that will appear more regularly at higher levels. Players can expect cloaked enemies, enemies covered in spores, and Elite Archaeans that will do extra damage and take more ammo to put down. Depending on your preference, you can choose to engage, say, the Cloaked colonies first, or the Spore ones.

New rewards

While the odds may not be in your favor, there is a new piece of REACT Tech available to Operators. The Auto-Turret is an ideal way to hold off waves of enemies, and you can earn it through completing a Crisis Study objective — defeat 500 Archaeans in any mode during the Spillover event’s runtime.

Other Crisis studies will aware cosmetic gear, including headgear, a new uniform, a new charm, and a weapon skin.

There’s also a new Meta study once you’ve completed those that’ll add additional story content, as well as new Spillover-themed weapon charms for players that hit Maelstrom Ranks from Bronze up to Diamond, while XP gains are increased throughout.

Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover event Operator: Zofia

Arriving to provide assistance with the Spillover event is Zofia, the popular Siege Operator who could be a game-changer in Spillover thanks to her grenade launcher which fires both stun-based and explosive rounds, which can be further upgraded with REACT tech unlocks.

That’s all we know about the Rainbow Six Extraction Spillover. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other Extraction content at Dexerto.

