Rainbow Six Y9S1 patch notes: New attacker Deimos, operator & weapon balancing, more

Rainbow Six Siege started Year 9 Season 1 with Operation Deadly Omen on March 12, 2024, and here’s everything included in the patch notes, including new Attacker Deimos, operator and weapon balancing, and a lot more.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s first season of Year 9 has commenced and brings a plethora of changes along, to shake the meta yet again. The highlight of the patch is that ACOGs are back but players will bid farewell to the 1.5x scope as it’s been ditched completely.

Several operators like Azami and Finka while weapons like LMG-E, 6P41, and more have been balanced to bring a new dynamic to Year 9 Seasons 1’s gameplay. Some weapon attachments like Grips and Underbarrels are also tweaked which sheds the old bonuses, bringing something new to the table.

Operators that use a Ballistic Shield can now push through barricades without needing to hit twice having a new defensive melee animation. but their ability to hip-fire has been removed.

Here’s a complete rundown of everything included in Rainbow Six Y9S1 patch notes from Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six patch Y9S1 notes

Here are the download sizes of Rainbow Six Y9S1 patch on each platform:

Ubisoft Connect : 4.98 GB

: 4.98 GB Steam : 4.5 GB

: 4.5 GB Xbox One : 8 GB

: 8 GB Xbox Series X : 8.4 GB

: 8.4 GB PlayStation 4 : 525 MB

: 525 MB PlayStation 5: 5.38GB

Operator Balancing

Azami

Kiba Barrier

Barriers have 999hp.

Barriers are vulnerable to bullet damage.

The damage dealt to the barriers depends on the weapons’ caliber or destruction output.

Finka

Adrenal Surge

Weapon reload speed increase bonus removed.

Clears the shields’ Suppressive Fire debuff. Reduces its effect by 50% if applied while affected by Adrenal Surge.

Weapon Balancing

Weapon Classes

General

New classes: Revolver, Sniper Rifle, Slug Shotgun.

Light Machine Guns

Movement speed reduced by 10%.

ADS Transition

Normalized and simplified ADS curve transitions:

Fast: Handguns, Revolvers, Shotguns.

Medium: Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles.

Slow: Machine Pistols, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Slug Shotguns.

ADS Speed

Reduced ADS speed from idle/walk stances:

Handgun: 240ms (from 200).

Revolver: 240ms (from 200).

Machine Pistol: 380ms (from 280).

Submachine Gun: 460ms (from 300).

Assault Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Light Machine Gun: 560ms (from 450).

Marksman Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Sniper Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Shotgun: 340ms (from 250).

Slug Shotgun: 520ms (from 400).

Hand Cannon: 240ms (from 200).

Reduced ADS speed from sprint (same proportion).

Launchers are also affected. The ADS Speed depends on their type of sight.

Sights

Iron Sight

Category: No sight.

Magnification: 1.0x.

Added +10% ADS speed bonus.

Sight

Category: Non-magnifying.

Magnification: 1.0x.

Added +5% ADS speed bonus.

Magnified

Category: Magnifying.

Magnification: ~2.5x.

Attackers’ distribution:

Available on every weapon.

Defenders’ distribution:

9mm C1: Frost.

P10 Roni: Mozzie.

9x19SVN: Tachanka.

ACS12: Alibi, Maestro, Azami.

AR-15.50: Tubarao.

BOSG.12.2: Vigil.

Mk 14 ERB: Aruni.

MP5K: Wamai.

MP5: Doc, Melusi, Rook.

P90: Doc, Rook.

TCSG12: Goyo, Kaid.

UMP45: Castle.

UZK50GI: Thorn.

Vector .45 ACP: Goyo.

Telescopic

Category: Magnifying.

Magnification: ~3.5x.

Available only on Attacking DMRs.

Reticles

Increased middle dot size:

Holo A.

Holo C.

Red Dot C.

Magnified A.

Reduced middle dot size:

Holo B.

Magnified C.

Under Barrels

Laser

Removed Hip Fire bonus.

Added +10% ADS speed bonus.

Grips

Angled Grip

Removed ADS speed bonus.

Added +20% weapon reload speed.

Horizontal Grip

The “None” option is now called “Horizontal Grip”.

Added +5% movement speed bonus.

Vertical Grip

Bonus reduced to +20% vertical recoil control (from +25%).

Ballistic Shield

Base

Movement:

Every operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield will keep it in front while sprinting.

An operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield can push through a barricade without having to hit them twice. Does not work from rappel.

Weapon handling:

The ability to hip fire has been removed.

Reduced accuracy during the shield unequip animation.

During the ADS animation with a shield, the weapon will not shoot until it is pointing forward.

Reduced ADS time to 0.5 seconds walking and 0.55 seconds sprinting (from 0.6 both).

The reload animation is performed behind the shield.

The reload will now be triggered automatically when the weapon runs out of bullets.

Melee:

New defensive melee animation.

The melee now deals pushback and 65hp damage (from 100% DBNO).

New gadget throw animation from behind the shield (the animation will arrive in a later update).

New gadget trigger animation from behind the shield.

The Ballistic Shield remains equipped while escorting the Hostage.

Touching fire will trigger the guard break with 40% intensity (same as electricity).

Free Look

Can hold the FREE LOOK button to check your surroundings while keeping the Ballistic Shield aiming forward.

Can throw gadgets towards the direction you are looking.

Suppressive Fire

The operator will be suppressed if the Ballistic Shield receives too many bullet impacts.

Trigger: 10 bullets.

Maximum intensity: 40 bullets.

Fall off: 7 seconds.

While suppressed, the operator cannot sprint.

While suppressed, the visibility is reduced according to the effect’s intensity.

Operator Affected

Blitz

Fuze

Montagne

Clash (only suppressive fire)

LMG-E

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operator Affected

Ram

Zofia

6P41

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operator Affected

Finka

Fuze

M249

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operator Affected

Capitao Attacker

Recruit

M249 SAW

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operator Affected

Gridlock

G8A1

Weapon Recoil

PC & Console

Reduced vertical recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operator Affected

Amaru

IQ

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Aiming down sights while holding a shield and handgun is too fast.

FIXED – Damage for Bailiff 410 decreased when laser sight is equipped.

FIXED – Missing ACOG attachment for AK-74M.

FIXED – ACOG B and ACOG C attachments offset on the UZK50GI.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone is missing the loading bar when converting devices.

FIXED – Players stuck in loading after pick phase.

FIXED – Operator with shield isn’t protected when Operator and Opponent melee attack each other at the same time.

FIXED – AI Bots attempt defuse too late if defuser is planted on whiteboard in 2F Meeting Room on the Consulate map.

FIXED – AI bots continue shooting after end of round.

FIXED – Players can’t progress if drone is destroyed by Mute’s Signal Disruptor in the Attack Tutorial.

FIXED – Friendly Fire penalties are given out during Free For All matches.

FIXED – AI bots do not relocate after being scanned if in camping positions.

FIXED – High ping players spin in place when observed by other players.

FIXED – Points awarded when destroying a surface a device is being placed on during deploy animation.

FIXED – Players are soft locked if camera isn’t destroyed before rappelling in the Attack Tutorial.

FIXED – Missing muzzle VFX on semi-automatic weapons.

FIXED – Players can double vault with a deployable shield and Azami’s Kiba Barrier.

Level Design

FIXED – Bed is not recognized as part of 1F Bunks on the Lair map.

FIXED – Legs clip through walls while laying prone under desk at 2F Sewing Room of Herford Base map.

FIXED – C4 can’t be retrieved when thrown on to railings and not standing on stairs on various maps.

FIXED – AI bots fall through trap door when trying to counter-defuse at 2F Gym on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between gun cases at B Arsenal on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sigh through openings in the bike lift in 1F Garage on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Player can navigate onto the coffee machine located at 2F Waiting Room on the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Wrong compass location displayed at 1F White Stairs on the Kanal map.

FIXED – Players can navigate onto the doorway located at EXT Lift on the Lair map.

FIXED – Operator clips through the platform located at 1F Garage on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – The bottom section of the shower isn’t bullet proof in 2F Bathroom on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Drone can spawn inside the wall when the player selects EXT Lift as spawn location on the Lair map.

FIXED – Map is too dark in Eastern corner of 1F Closet on the Consulate map.

FIXED – Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 1F Map Room on the Kanal map.

FIXED – Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 2F Upper Arcade on the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 3F Electrical on the Favelas map.

FIXED – Players are able to gain access to the area under the purple tarp on EXT Rooftop on the Coastline map.

FIXED – Players remains stuck when entering prone between the boxes located at EXT Roof on the Lair map.

FIXED – Players remains stuck between the chair and the box located at EXT Terrace on the Villa map.

FIXED – Players remains stuck between stairway rail and the container located in EXT Lift on the Lair map.

FIXED – Defenders aren’t detected outside when exiting from Second floor balcony near 2F East Stairs on the Border map.

FIXED -Two Reinforcements are needed for the wall between 2F Fountain and 2F Main Hallway on the Border map.

FIXED – Players can get stuck on a washing machine in 1F Luggage Hold on the Plane map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight below the railings in 2F Mezzanine on the Outback map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between the fridge doors in EXT Motel Balcony on the Outback map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between the storage door and fence in 1F Warehouse on the Nighthaven Labs map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between the wall and the door frame in 2F Operational on the Lair map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between the crates in 1F Briefing on the Lair map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight towards 2F Pillar room on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map by vaulting on top of a shelf in 2F Reading Room.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight between the wall and bracket in 2F Statue Gallery on the Emerald plains map.

FIXED – Unintended line of sight towards EXT Parking on the Consulate map by running out from B Yellow Stairs to EXT Courtyard.

FIXED – Players can navigate on top of the kiosk in EXT Christmas Market on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – Players stuck when exiting rappel next to a metal box in EXT Lobby Side on the Nighthaven Labs map.

FIXED – Players can vault inside a double bunkbed in 2F Dorms on the Outback map.

FIXED – Players can navigate to the top of a suspended cabinet in 1f Coat Check on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – Players can navigate to the top of a bake tray rack in 1F Kitchen Cooking on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – Fire VFX is still present on Pillars of the Tower Map after changing to being undamaged.

FIXED – Defuser can’t be picked up if it’s dropped during vault over a palm tree in EXT Unloading Zone on the Fortress map.

FIXED – Bird flock has unintended behavior on the Villa map.

FIXED – Various collision, asset, and texture issues on maps.

FIXED – Various planting and pick-up defuser issues.

FIXED – Players are unable to pickup deployable and throwable devices in various spots on various maps.

Operators

FIXED – Players can self-revive instantly if Doc has previously shot them while they are wearing Rook’s Armor Pack.

FIXED – Missing detonation timer on Flores’s RCE-Ratero Charge drone HUD.

FIXED – Previous ping still visible after scanning another set of footprints with Jackal’s Eyenox Model III.

FIXED – Missing connection status screens in match replay for Valkyrie’s Black Eye.

FIXED – Remove prompt for Lesion’s Gu Mine does not function as described while standing near a dropped defuser.

FIXED – Unusual behavior, movement and looping SFX for Flores’ RCE-Ratero Charge drone after deploying on various spots of various maps.

FIXED – Missing knife object during Caveira’s interrogation ability.

FIXED – Oryx’s Remah dash doesn’t protect him from melee attacks with a shield.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker selects a random target after initial target is eliminated.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker ping isn’t visible when Deimos is downed.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker pops in and out rapidly when Deimos cancels the marker on a Defender immediately after it’s applied.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker still applies to the target when Deimos is eliminated during the gadget’s activation.

FIXED – Tracker Intro plays for the affected target by Demos’ DeathMARK Tracker if Deimos is eliminated during the countdown phase of the round.

FIXED – Incorrect warning message displays if Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker is activated on an Operator in an area that deactivates electronic devices.

FIXED – HUD feedback is unavailable for Deimos’ DeathMARK when no drones are available.

FIXED – Operator is visible by Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker if Deimos is in an area that deactivates electronic devices during the countdown phase of the round.

FIXED – Missing VFX for Deimos’ DeathMARK Tracker in kill cam when Deimos is eliminated by a Defender Operator affected by his ability.

FIXED – Defender Icon missing after scanning with Jackal’s Eyenox Model III.

FIXED – Various animation issues.

User Experience

FIXED – Messages aren’t converted in speech to text and text to speech.

FIXED – Windows display scale impacts in-game resolution on the Vulkan API.

FIXED – L3 behavior automatically set to sprint when modifying lean left while aiming setting to any other key and then back to default in customize controls window.

FIXED – Controller layout order for PC is different compared to other platforms.

FIXED – Chat background opacity has no effect on chat background during pick and ban phases.

FIXED – Operators hold the default weapon instead of the equipped weapon in the Operator preview.

FIXED – Text on Diegetic Panel is hard to read when close to the countertop.

FIXED – Item source sorting causes items to appear in the wrong categories under the latest category of the inventory tab.

FIXED – Headshot count and hits tracker disappear when target HP bar in the second lane disappears.

FIXED – Multiple operators’ uniforms can’t be added to favorites in the inventory tab.

FIXED – Scroll bar is missing from the headgear and uniform sections of the appearance menu.

FIXED – The recoil pattern for shotguns is broken in the shooting records of the Shooting Range.

FIXED – Missing button indicators to navigate the Shooting Range Lane 3 Options menu tabs while using a controller.

FIXED – Wrong description for laser barrel attachment.

FIXED – Language specific characters are not shown when sorting by name on multiple localizations.

FIXED – Various Match Replay issues.

FIXED – Various UI issues.

Audio