Jynxzi destroys streaming setup playing Rainbow Six Siege with Kai Cenat again

Twitch star Jynxzi completely destroyed his gaming setup after playing Rainbow Six Siege with fellow creator Kai Cenat, after the latter’s poor performance drove him over the edge.

Despite demanding for Kai to “never play the f**king game again” the last time they played Rainbow Six Siege, the two teamed up once again in a March 18 broadcast.

This time around, they took on fans in a 2v2 — but with a slight twist, as each match got progressively harder, starting by going up against Copper players in the lowest rank possible, before finally taking on the game’s very best in the Champion rank.

But it wasn’t before long until Jynxzi lost his cool. In one game, Kai failed to get a single kill, leaving his teammate furious.

“Not one kill Kai? Not one. Not one!” Jynxzi screamed in frustration. Suddenly, the streamer hit his desk with his controller, accidentally turning off his microphone in the process, before continuing to repeatedly slam his desk with his fist — causing his camera to freeze and ultimately his stream to abruptly end.

As mentioned, it isn’t the first time the two have played Rainbow Six Siege together, teaming up on Ubisoft’s first-person shooter earlier in 2024. Their last session ended similarly, with Jynxzi becoming enraged after reaching his breaking point.

Jynxzi has quickly risen to the top of the Twitch charts in the last year, knocking Kai Cenat off the top spot, who consistently held the title as the biggest streamer throughout 2023.

At the start of 2024, he gained the most followers and subscribers across Twitch and even earned the award for best breakthrough streamer at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards.