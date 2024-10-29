How to get free Hella Chill Operator skin in Black Ops 6

Everyone loves freebies, and Black Ops 6 players can claim the free Hella Chill Operator skin alongside some other ’90s-themed rewards.

While you can grind Prestige, play through the campaign, or complete the Zombies Easter eggs to unlock rewards, BO6 has partnered with several big companies to offer Weapon Blueprints, Operator skins, Double XP Tokens, and more.

Little Caesars, Papa Johns, and Monster Energy are offering free in-game items for customers, and EE in the UK brings the Hella Chill Operator skin, as well as a Charm, Calling Card, and Emblem, so here’s how to get them all.

How to get Hella Chill skin for Nazir

Be an EE customer in the UK. Text ‘BLACKOPS6’ to 150. Copy the code you receive. Head to www.callofduty.com/EE and sign in to your Activision account. Enter the code in the box. Once redeemed, launch or restart Call of Duty, and the items will be waiting for you.

The Hella Chill Operator skin is only available to Black Ops 6 players in the UK through EE, a British mobile network. However, the code isn’t region-locked so if you’re outside the UK but know an EE customer, you can redeem their code and get the rewards.

You can also get the rewards from buying a physical copy of Black Ops 6 for Xbox or PlayStation through the EE store.

All EE rewards in BO6

Hella Chill Operator skin for Nazir

90’s Chic Calling Card

Coin Operator Weapon Charm

Arcade Avenger Emblem









With Black Ops 6 taking place in the early 1990s, the EE rewards celebrate the time period with arcade machines and geometric patterns that were popular at the time.

Alongside the Hella Chill skin, redeeming the code will grant you the 90’s Chic Calling Card with a geometric pattern, and an arcade machine Weapon Charm and Emblem with the same design.

For more Black Ops 6, you can check out the best guns in the game and everything we know about the Warzone integration.