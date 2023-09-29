Microsoft reportedly making Google ChromeOS competitor version of Windows 12

A lightweight version of Windows 12 is reportedly in development, with Microsoft aiming to take out Google’s spot as the dominant force in education.

Microsoft is apparently developing a slimmed-down version of Windows 12 to take on Google’s Chrome OS. The report claims that Microsoft has split its Windows team, with a small group now dubbed “Windows and Web Experience”.

It’s no surprise that Microsoft wants to develop a version of Windows that competes with ChromeOS. An apparent 50 million Chromebooks are in circulation around schools across the world, with 85% of US schools using them.

This ChromeOS combatant would bring Edge and Bing AI to its focus. The “Windows and Web Experience” team is built to help mold the next versions of the apps.

Microsoft eyes ChromeOS as it’s rumored to be making slimline Windows 12

Microsoft’s most recent expansion into taking over the work and education sector was introducing Microsoft Teams. The application is now installed by default on Windows 11 PCs and was quickly released during the height of remote work to capitalize on apps like Zoom and Google Meet.

However, it’s not the first time that Microsoft has attempted to create a slimmed-down version of Windows. Windows 10X might never have surfaced publicly, but it appears that these plans have been resurrected. 10X was originally for the dual-screen devices Microsoft was working on but eventually shifted to single-screen PCs.

Windows 12 could be released in 2024

Microsoft Windows 10 released back in July 2015

Windows 12 has been heavily hinted at by Microsoft. At its Build 2023 event, it made multiple references to the “future” of Windows. The current version, Windows 11, has recently seen a huge overhaul that further integrated Bing AI into the mix.

ChromeOS was introduced in 2011 and has quickly become one of the most used operating systems in the world. Originally intended for lightweight devices, the OS can now do far more than now. This includes running Android apps and there were even plans to start releasing gaming laptops with the OS onboard.