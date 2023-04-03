Best SSDs for Xbox Series X|S: Seagate, WD & more

Looking for a brand-new SSD for your Xbox Series X|S? You’re in luck, as there are now more options on the market than ever before.

The Xbox Series X and S might be a little more open in terms of gaming experiences, but upgrading the storage options is a decidedly costly affair. While the PC, Steam Deck, Switch, and PS5 all have options for easy, removable storage, or even big overhauls by simply opening them up.

However, the Xbox Series consoles require either a proprietary external drive for current generation games or a USB external drive for older Xbox One, 360, and original games. There’s no NVMe drive to recommend, and no cheap, simple solution for everything.

To easily expand your Xbox Series X and S storage, the only real option was to add a Seagate Expansion Card. A major problem with these was the price. Coming in at $219.99 for 1TB, it has always been hard to recommend them – especially with SSD prices coming down.

Though, it seems Seagate’s grip has now been loosened.

Western Digital launches Xbox Series X|S expansion drives

Over the weekend, Western Digital’s own version of the Xbox expansion drives began to surface online. Best Buy accidentally leaked the upcoming storage device a bit too early and eventually pulled it down.

There’s no release date attached to the listing, nor has Western Digital come out and officially announced the expansion drives for the Xbox either.

With this said, the pricing has come in, and it appears Seagate has responded in kind to the leaks by lowering the price of its drives to match.

How much are the Western Digital Xbox expansion drives?

Western Digital’s expansion drives for the Xbox will cost $179.99 for 1TB. If WD launches 512GB and 2TB versions to compete with Seagate, we expect these to also be considerably cheaper than the $139.99 and $399.99 prices attached to Seagate’s moment.

Western Digital is currently on a spree of offering proprietary storage options through different avenues. Recently, they partnered up with Framework to sell 2230 NVMe drives for the Steam Deck.

Best SSDs for Xbox Series X & S

At the time of writing, we’re going to say to hold off buying any expansion drives until Western Digital has finished launching its version. While Seagate is lowering prices right now, it’s still wise not to sprint toward them.

Seagate currently has a 2TB version that hasn’t seen any discounts, remaining at $399.99. This is massively overpriced for the hardware, with the only reason being due to its proprietary nature.

We expect that both companies will begin a turf war over this piece of Xbox hardware and the prices could lower even further during sales periods.

Outside of this, until there’s a non-branded or custom option to upgrade, you’re stuck with the following options. The reason we’re not particularly “picky” about which one to recommend, is that they all perform the same. It’s entirely dependent on whether you can afford it or not.

Drive Storage Price Where from? Seagate Xbox Expansion Drive Up to 4TB Up to $399.99 Best Buy WD_Black Xbox Expansion Drive 1TB $179.99* Best Buy *Sale price as of 04/03/23

Best external storage drive for the Xbox Series X & S

Depending on your needs, the external storage situation for the Xbox Series consoles might come down to wanting as much bulk storage as possible. SSDs should give you faster loading and transfer times, but a lot of games you’ll be installing externally won’t be properly taking advantage of the hardware.

As such, it’s possibly ideal to get a slower HDD, which can be up to 8TB per drive and a maximum of three drives. However, some people have found 12TB to work as well. Microsoft isn’t exactly clear on the subject, so it’d be best to stick with what’s known.

If you’re someone – like us – is concerned with the lifespan of an HDD over the SSD, then you might find that going with an enclosure and now a much cheaper NVMe drive will be the best option. The ports on the Xbox Series X and S are USB 3.2, so you should also find that transfers don’t take all that long – even on an HDD.

Can you use external drives for Xbox Series X & S games?

No, you can’t use an external drive for Xbox Series X and S games. These games have been designed with particular console features that require a faster NVMe drive inside. As such, Microsoft has limited current-gen games from being installed onto the console’s external drives outside of original, 360, and One games.

