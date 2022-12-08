Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 has been announced, continuing the adventures of Clone Force 99. Here is everything regarding the new season, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Star Wars The Bad Batch follows the story of Clone Force 99, who were originally introduced in The Clone Wars animated series.

In Season 1, it followed them after the aftermath off of the devastating Order 66. This group of clones was labeled disfunction by their creators, and spend the series struggling with a sense of duty and identity.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, the second season of The Bad Batch releases on January 4, 2023. The new season will release on a week by week basis, airing every Wednesday.

So for fans who wanted to binge the series, like they did with Tales of the Jedi and Visions, they may want to wait until March 29, which is the date the last episode of season airs.

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 trailer

The trailer for Star Wars The Bad Batch season 2 dropped on December 8. It showcased Clone Force 99 going on missions, but with crisper animations from the previous season.

Rex makes his return as well, one of the fan favorite clones who accompanied Anakin Skywalker alongside Asoka Tano during the Clone Wars.

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 cast

Many of the previous cast from The Bad Batch Season 1 make their return for Season 2. For those who didn’t know, most the clones and all of Clone Force 99 are voiced by the same voice actor: Dee Bradley Baker. That’s a massive portion of the cast played by one man.

Here is the main cast for The Bad Batch Season 2:

Clone Force 99 and Rex and other clones (Dee Bradley Baker)

Omega (Michelle Ong)

Phee Genoa (Wanda Skye)

Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen)

Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 plot

The Bad Batch Season 2 should pick up where Season 1 left off, once again following Clone Force 99. Judging from the trailer, it appears Omega has aged a bit, showing off a more mature and grounded persona.

There are 16 total episodes for the upcoming season.