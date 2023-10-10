Get 50% off a 1TB MicroSD Prime Day deal perfect for Switch

Looking for a devilishly cheap Switch or Steam Deck storage upgrade? This huge 1TB MicroSD card offers the perfect Prime Day storage deal.

We get it, sometimes on Prime Day you just need to look for the things that actually make your life easier, instead of a random air fryer, or kitchen appliance you probably don’t need. One of the most useful things that you can actually pick up will be a MicroSD card. Small, yet versatile, these cards fit into almost every modern gaming handheld, whether you’re using a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and more.

Lexar’s Play 1TB MicroSD card is built for gaming, with an A2 speed rating, allowing read speeds of up to 150MB/s. But, more than that, you can now get it at 50% off, meaning that you could significantly boost the storage of your favorite gaming handheld in an instant.

With the price of flash storage set to rise, according to Trendforce, this could be a prime time to pick up some storage before prices are once again set to rise again.

MicroSD cards are perfect for gaming handhelds

Dexerto

If you have a gaming handheld of any kind, whether it be one from the likes of Nintendo, Valve, Asus or even smaller manufacturers like Anbernic or Ayn, the chances are that you will want to get yourself a good amount of storage for your games.

1TB of storage should be more than enough space for even the most hardcore emulation addict to get their fill of full romsets without having to pick and choose which titles you might want to put on your handheld. Just remember that this deal will probably not last forever, and is one of the best deals for storage that we have seen on this side of Black Friday.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.