Anbernic RG35XX retro handheld revealed in unboxing video

Sporting a very familiar design, the Anbernic RG35XX is the latest retro handheld in the ever-growing list of hardware from the Chinese company.

Anbernic has unveiled the new RG35XX, an update to their RG300 handheld. Sporting a similar shape to the original Gameboy, the unboxing video shows off the variety of games it can play, as well as the updated design.

The console will launch on their website on December 9, for a mere $50. It appears to be aiming to take on the much-lauded Miyoo Mini. In the video, games from up to the PS1 are shown (including Crash Bandicoot, Resident Evil 3, and Tekken 3).

Speculation surrounding the device’s capabilities has some people wondering how far they could push it. However, with the specs on board, we’d firmly place it at a PS1 emulator at most. This would place it neck-and-neck with the superb Miyoo Mini.

The RG35XX sports two pairs of triggers on the back, as well as the option to turn it vertical for shoot-em-ups. What it lacks is a pair of analog joysticks, which renders it impossible to emulate certain games from the PS1’s introduction of the DualShock. This means games like Ape Escape would run, but not work without connecting an external controller.

Handily, the console also supports USB devices and HDMI out, allowing it to play these games.

Anbernic RG35XX specs:

As of right now, the specs for the Anbernic RG35XX stand at:

3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 480p

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9

Quad-core PowerVR SGX544MP GPU

256MB of DDR3 RAM

64GB of memory, expandable with a microSD card (max 512GB)

2100 mAh battery, which is estimated to last five hours

HDMI output, 2.4GHz controller, and wired gamepads.

Anbernic is a Chinese-based company that develops and produces single-board computing handhelds. They often aim to make emulation a lot easier, with the varying hardware supporting different levels of games. In the last few weeks, they also launched two other retro handhelds, the RG505 and RG353M.