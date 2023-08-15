The Ayn Odin 2 might be the best-looking Android handheld yet

The Ayn Odin 2 has been fully revealed, and it’s looking like one of the most impressive Android handhelds we’ve seen so far, sporting a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Ayn has been in the handheld game for several years, having previously released the Odin, a well-received Android handheld, in addition to the Loki, a slightly less-well-received Windows handheld. But, the company is now looking to double down, with a successor to its most popular device: enter the Ayn Odin 2.

Article continues after ad

The company has revealed that the Odin 2 will be running the highest-end chip possible: a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while starting at just $299. This is unheard of, as the cheapest device running this chipset currently costs around $800. It’s likely that this will be early-bird pricing for those who support the company as their IndieGoGo campaign launches.

In the Retro Handhelds Discord community, Ayn has additionally shared that the Odin 2 will be able to sport up to 16GB of RAM, alongside up to 512GB of storage. The company has also pictured a premium metal shell for the device, which will no doubt cost slightly more.

Article continues after ad

The Odin 2 is gunning for handheld dominance

Ayn

The competitive pricing of the Odin 2 shows us that the company might be gunning for handheld dominance. While the $299 starting price is attractive, it’s likely that this price will be limited to the duration of the IndieGoGo campaign. Regardless, any device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will outpace the Ayaneo Pocket Air, Sony Project Q, Razer Edge, and just about any other handheld device on the market.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’re usually used to seeing aged or mid-range chips in these devices, but with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you might be able to run some of the latest and greatest titles and get absolutely stellar emulation performance from the device.

Article continues after ad

Details on the full release of the Ayn Odin 2 are still relatively light. However, we can still we’ll be keeping a keen eye on any further teasers that the company might release.