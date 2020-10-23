 Where to find new Regi-Pokemon, Regieleki Regidrago, in the Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Where to find new Regi-Pokemon, Regieleki Regidrago, in the Crown Tundra

Published: 23/Oct/2020 16:47 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 16:57

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC has brought an array of new and returning Legendary Pokemon with some brand new Regi-Pokemon among them. Here’s where you can find Regieleki and Regidrago.

The original Regis were introduced all the way back in the Hoenn region. Since then, there hasn’t been any new ones released, so the addition of Regieleki and Regidrago will certainly be welcomed.

They are only available in the Crown Tundra portion of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Fortunately you can get them almost immediately, which is in contrast to the story driven process of catching Calyrex.

The Terrible Titans Lurking Locked Away

Before we can get these exciting new Regi ‘mons though, we’ll need to catch the originals. They can be found in temples throughout the Crown Tundra, and unlike in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, they are easy to encounter.

Here’s Regirock, Regice and Registeel’s temple locations:

  • Regirock: Northeast of Dyna Tree Hill
  • Regice: Snowslide Slope
  • Registeel: West of Giant’s Bed
Regirock Regice Registeel Crown Tundra
Pokemon Company
Regirock, Regice and Registeel are actually pretty easy to get hold of in the Crown Tundra…

Catch Regirock, Regice and Registeel first

When you reach any of the above locations, you will be given a small puzzle to solve. Don’t worry, as we said before you don’t need to be a Pokemon master to solve these.

When opening Regirock’s temple in Dyna Tree Hill you’ll be greeted with the message: “Let the first Pokemon hold a never-changing stone.” Sounds complicated, right? Wrong.

Simply give the first Pokemon in your party an Everstone and you’ll be granted access to the temple.

Meanwhile, Regice’s temple asks you to “Walk together with a living crystal of snow.” So, to open the temple, you’ll need to make a Cryogonal your Buddy Pokemon.

By sheer coincidence (not so much), there’ll be one outside in the closest patch of grass. Buddy up with one and you’ll be encountering Regice in no time.

Lastly, there is the formidable Registeel. This is even easier than the first two as the message, “Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel,” requires nothing more than a whistle.

That seems an overly simplistic way to awaken one of the strongest Legendary Pokemon, but we’re not complaining. Each temple has a pattern of Regi dots on the floor. To begin the encounter of each Regi, light up all of these by walking across them – it really is that simple!

Regieleki OR Regidrago

Unsurprisingly finding Regieleki and Regidrago isn’t as easy. Firstly head over to the Giant’s Foot within the Crown Tundra.

Eventually, you’ll come to a tunnel overlooking a lake, these are the Roaring-Sea Caves. Jump on your aquatic bike and make your way down there.

This will take you to an area called the Frigid Sea. You’ll need to jump back in the water very quickly, making your way to the land opening to your right. Try to avoid the Avaluggs which are disguised as icebergs!

Keep making your way round to find the temple where Regieleki and Regidrago reside. Unfortunately, you cannot get both of these Pokemon, at least within the same save file. So, you’ll need to make a tough choice between the electric or dragon-type Regi.

Regieleki Regidrago Pattern
PIMPNITE
Use the pattern on the left to encounter Regieleki, and the one on the right for Regidrago…

The temple – Split-Decision Ruins

As you approach the temple, there is a Pokeball on either side. The one on the left contains the TM Thunder and the one on the right Outrage – their sides indicate which of Regieleki and Regidrago you’ll encounter.

To enter you’ll need to have all three of the original Regis in your party. This of course shouldn’t be a problem, given we have just caught all of them. At this point, we’d recommend saving just in case you change your mind on anything.

Upon entering the Split-Decision Ruins you’ll notice you’re shown two patterns. Remember these, as the left one will result in encountering Regieleki and the right Regidrago.

Using the circles on the ground, walk across them to make one of these two patterns. Walk over to the statue and you’ll be able to encounter the Regi-Pokemon you chose via the pattern.

Both of these will be at Level 70, just like other Legendary ‘mons. It’s a shame you can’t get both of them, which makes your decision all the more important.

One other very exciting thing about these Regis, and the originals, is they can all be found in Shiny form, unlike a lot of other Legendaries that are Shiny locked. It may take you a lot of soft resets, but if you’re patient enough, you could have four Regi-shinies by the time you complete The Terrible Titans Lurking Locked Away chapter.

Pokemon

How to get Calyrex and Glastrier/Spectrier in the Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 23/Oct/2020 9:35

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s the Crown Tundra DLC is finally available which means trainers can get their hands on the region’s featured Legendary Pokemon, Calyrex.

Calyrex ruled all of Galar throughout ancient times, so it’s safe to say the King Pokemon will be a fantastic addition to your Pokedex. It may not appear strong at just 1.1 meters tall and 7.7kg in weight but it is highly intelligent.

In fact, it is so clever that it’s said to see every past, present, and future event. Let’s break down how to encounter Calyrex in the Crown Tundra.

Calyrex Shiny Lock
Pokemon Company
Calyrex is the featured Legendary Pokemon of the new Crown Tundra DLC…

Calyrex location

Finding The King Pokemon is a several step process. Firstly, you’ll need to get to the point of the Crown Tundra story where you obtain the Legendary Clues in Peony’s house. This is located in Freezington.

From there pick up the Wooden Crown which can be found in his living room. By sheer coincidence (or not), there is a statue just outside where the aforementioned Crown fits like a glove. This is a statue of Calyrex (without its crown) sitting on what is either Glastrier or Spectrier. Put the crown on this statue.

This will cause Calyrex to appear which will result in a battle. The dual grass and psychic-type is relatively easy to defeat.

Following this, it will want you to interact with various NPCs in Freezington to find out whether members of the community remember it for its plentiful harvest.

Calyrex will share more about its history telling you about its loyal steed – Glastrier or Spectrier (more on that below). As part of the story, you’re required to buy some Carrot Seeds.

Again, coincidentally, a NPC is selling them right by the previous NPCs. This will cost 8 Dynite Ore.

To have this amount you will have needed to have successfully won your first Dynamax Adventure. If you haven’t, you’ll need to go back and do so.

Calyrex will then want you to choose between two locations to grow the carrots. One of them is a plot of land by gravestones and the other is in a field of “pristine snow”.

Glastrier and Spectrier

This is where the other Legendary Pokemon from the Crown Tundra come into play. Spectrier and Glastrier are Horse Pokemon with different typings.

The former is a ghost-type while the latter is ice. Therefore, it will come as no surprise Calyrex summons Spectrier when you plant the Carrot Seeds by the gravestones and Glastrier when planted by the pristine snow.

Whichever one you choose will result in you battling it back in Freezington. When you defeat it, you will obtain a tuft of Mane Hair.

This will then be used to construct the Reins of Unity. To do that you’ll need to talk to Calyrex (again) – at this point, you’re getting to know each other well – and it will give you the Radiant Petal. Take both of these to the Mayor’s House and Peony will give you the Reins of Unity.

Now you can make your way to the Crown Shrine which is located at the top of the Crown Tundra. Calyrex will be waiting for you.

Place the Carrot in the Shrine and either Spectrier or Glastrier will come for it. Calyrex will take this opportunity to jump on it. After seemingly taming it, the two fuse together to create the Shadow Rider or Ice Rider fusion forms.

Calyrex Glastrier
aWiibo
Calyrex fuses with Glastrier/Spectrier when it jumps on it and tames it…

Reins of Unity

Now Calyrex’s fusion form is waiting for you to battle it (and capture). Although you can battle it as many times as you want, it’s probably wise to save it beforehand to avoid having to get all the way back up to the Crown Shrine.

It can be difficult to capture, so make sure you have a relatively strong team and a lot of PokeBalls. Unfortunately, Calyrex is one of the few Pokemon that are Shiny locked in the Crown Tundra, so don’t waste your time soft resetting, a Shiny isn’t going to happen!

When you do capture Calyrex’s in its Shadow or Ice Rider form, you can actually use the Reins of Unity to separate the two Pokemon. This results in two Pokedex entries!

For those asking whether you can catch both Glastrier and Spectrier, no you can’t, at least not on the same save file. The process of capturing Calyrex sounds long-winded, but it’s actually pretty simple and is naturally achieved by going through the story.