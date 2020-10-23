Where to find new Regi-Pokemon, Regieleki Regidrago, in the Crown Tundra - Dexerto

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC has brought an array of new and returning Legendary Pokemon with some brand new Regi-Pokemon among them. Here’s where you can find Regieleki and Regidrago.

The original Regis were introduced all the way back in the Hoenn region. Since then, there hasn’t been any new ones released, so the addition of Regieleki and Regidrago will certainly be welcomed.

They are only available in the Crown Tundra portion of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Fortunately you can get them almost immediately, which is in contrast to the story driven process of catching Calyrex.

Which Regi-Pokemon do you want first in the #PokemonSwordShield Crown Tundra DLC? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t6n2RRoRuF — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) October 13, 2020

The Terrible Titans Lurking Locked Away

Before we can get these exciting new Regi ‘mons though, we’ll need to catch the originals. They can be found in temples throughout the Crown Tundra, and unlike in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, they are easy to encounter.

Here’s Regirock, Regice and Registeel’s temple locations:

Regirock: Northeast of Dyna Tree Hill

Regice: Snowslide Slope

Registeel: West of Giant’s Bed

Catch Regirock, Regice and Registeel first

When you reach any of the above locations, you will be given a small puzzle to solve. Don’t worry, as we said before you don’t need to be a Pokemon master to solve these.

When opening Regirock’s temple in Dyna Tree Hill you’ll be greeted with the message: “Let the first Pokemon hold a never-changing stone.” Sounds complicated, right? Wrong.

Simply give the first Pokemon in your party an Everstone and you’ll be granted access to the temple.

Meanwhile, Regice’s temple asks you to “Walk together with a living crystal of snow.” So, to open the temple, you’ll need to make a Cryogonal your Buddy Pokemon.

By sheer coincidence (not so much), there’ll be one outside in the closest patch of grass. Buddy up with one and you’ll be encountering Regice in no time.

Lastly, there is the formidable Registeel. This is even easier than the first two as the message, “Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel,” requires nothing more than a whistle.

That seems an overly simplistic way to awaken one of the strongest Legendary Pokemon, but we’re not complaining. Each temple has a pattern of Regi dots on the floor. To begin the encounter of each Regi, light up all of these by walking across them – it really is that simple!



Regieleki OR Regidrago

Unsurprisingly finding Regieleki and Regidrago isn’t as easy. Firstly head over to the Giant’s Foot within the Crown Tundra.

Eventually, you’ll come to a tunnel overlooking a lake, these are the Roaring-Sea Caves. Jump on your aquatic bike and make your way down there.

Read More: All new Pokemon in Crown Tundra Expansion Pass

This will take you to an area called the Frigid Sea. You’ll need to jump back in the water very quickly, making your way to the land opening to your right. Try to avoid the Avaluggs which are disguised as icebergs!

Keep making your way round to find the temple where Regieleki and Regidrago reside. Unfortunately, you cannot get both of these Pokemon, at least within the same save file. So, you’ll need to make a tough choice between the electric or dragon-type Regi.

The temple – Split-Decision Ruins

As you approach the temple, there is a Pokeball on either side. The one on the left contains the TM Thunder and the one on the right Outrage – their sides indicate which of Regieleki and Regidrago you’ll encounter.

To enter you’ll need to have all three of the original Regis in your party. This of course shouldn’t be a problem, given we have just caught all of them. At this point, we’d recommend saving just in case you change your mind on anything.

Upon entering the Split-Decision Ruins you’ll notice you’re shown two patterns. Remember these, as the left one will result in encountering Regieleki and the right Regidrago.

Using the circles on the ground, walk across them to make one of these two patterns. Walk over to the statue and you’ll be able to encounter the Regi-Pokemon you chose via the pattern.

Both of these will be at Level 70, just like other Legendary ‘mons. It’s a shame you can’t get both of them, which makes your decision all the more important.

One other very exciting thing about these Regis, and the originals, is they can all be found in Shiny form, unlike a lot of other Legendaries that are Shiny locked. It may take you a lot of soft resets, but if you’re patient enough, you could have four Regi-shinies by the time you complete The Terrible Titans Lurking Locked Away chapter.