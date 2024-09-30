Monster Hunter Wilds Lagiacrus return fueled by official merch reveal

Monster Hunter Wilds fans believe a new wave of official merch points towards the return of the highly-anticipated aquatic monster, Lagiacrus.

Lagiacrus has been missing from Monster Hunter since Generations Ulitmate was released on Switch back in 2017. The Sea Wyvern was meant to return in Monster Hunter World, but animation issues led to Capcom removing it from the game’s final roster.

This led to a lot of disappointment, especially from players who had hoped to fight the Thunder Leviathan. However, with Wilds’ February 28, 2025 release date, edging ever closer, players have been eager to spot any signs of Lagiacrus’ return.

Well, thanks to some new 20th Anniversary merchandise, the hype for Lagiacrus’ addition to Worlds’ roster has been fueled further.

Fans have taken to X, posting pictures of a new range of official Monster Hunter-themed cushions. While the Monster Hunter series is no stranger to releasing everything from bikes to Fatalis computer chairs, the Lagiacrus cushion does appear to have a new logo design.

It’s this that has fans hopeful for a potential Lagiacrus return. However, Monster Hunter influencer Kogath believes you shouldn’t get your hopes up just yet.

Capcom This is the cushion that has Lagiacrus fans hopeful for a return.

“Yeah, the icon looks a little different, it’s just merch from the 20th Anniversary for the top 3 monsters of the community Top Monster poll. Doesn’t even match the icon style for Monster Hunter Wilds.”

This will come as a disappointment for fans looking for crumbs surrounding Lagiacrus’ return, but there is something a little more concrete than a cushion. During the Monster Hunter Wilds Summer Games Fest trailer, we saw Balahara – a desert-dwelling leviathan that uses its serpentine body to tunnel through the sand.

While it looks much smaller than Lagiacrus, Balahara does feature complex animations and highly mobile attacks. Its serpentine body is also extremely close to the Lord of the Seas himself. So, while the Lagaicrus cushion may be nothing more than a piece of merch, one of Wilds’ new monsters could point towards a more concrete theory.

While you wait for Wilds’ release, be sure to check out our full monster roster, and monsters we want to see return to the game.