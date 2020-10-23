How to get Calyrex and Glastrier/Spectrier in the Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s the Crown Tundra DLC is finally available which means trainers can get their hands on the region’s featured Legendary Pokemon, Calyrex.

Calyrex ruled all of Galar throughout ancient times, so it’s safe to say the King Pokemon will be a fantastic addition to your Pokedex. It may not appear strong at just 1.1 meters tall and 7.7kg in weight but it is highly intelligent.

In fact, it is so clever that it’s said to see every past, present, and future event. Let’s break down how to encounter Calyrex in the Crown Tundra.

Calyrex location

Finding The King Pokemon is a several step process. Firstly, you’ll need to get to the point of the Crown Tundra story where you obtain the Legendary Clues in Peony’s house. This is located in Freezington.

From there pick up the Wooden Crown which can be found in his living room. By sheer coincidence (or not), there is a statue just outside where the aforementioned Crown fits like a glove. This is a statue of Calyrex (without its crown) sitting on what is either Glastrier or Spectrier. Put the crown on this statue.

This will cause Calyrex to appear which will result in a battle. The dual grass and psychic-type is relatively easy to defeat.

Following this, it will want you to interact with various NPCs in Freezington to find out whether members of the community remember it for its plentiful harvest.

Calyrex will share more about its history telling you about its loyal steed – Glastrier or Spectrier (more on that below). As part of the story, you’re required to buy some Carrot Seeds.

Again, coincidentally, a NPC is selling them right by the previous NPCs. This will cost 8 Dynite Ore.

To have this amount you will have needed to have successfully won your first Dynamax Adventure. If you haven’t, you’ll need to go back and do so.

Calyrex will then want you to choose between two locations to grow the carrots. One of them is a plot of land by gravestones and the other is in a field of “pristine snow”.

Glastrier and Spectrier

This is where the other Legendary Pokemon from the Crown Tundra come into play. Spectrier and Glastrier are Horse Pokemon with different typings.

The former is a ghost-type while the latter is ice. Therefore, it will come as no surprise Calyrex summons Spectrier when you plant the Carrot Seeds by the gravestones and Glastrier when planted by the pristine snow.

Whichever one you choose will result in you battling it back in Freezington. When you defeat it, you will obtain a tuft of Mane Hair.

This will then be used to construct the Reins of Unity. To do that you’ll need to talk to Calyrex (again) – at this point, you’re getting to know each other well – and it will give you the Radiant Petal. Take both of these to the Mayor’s House and Peony will give you the Reins of Unity.

Now you can make your way to the Crown Shrine which is located at the top of the Crown Tundra. Calyrex will be waiting for you.

Place the Carrot in the Shrine and either Spectrier or Glastrier will come for it. Calyrex will take this opportunity to jump on it. After seemingly taming it, the two fuse together to create the Shadow Rider or Ice Rider fusion forms.

Reins of Unity

Now Calyrex’s fusion form is waiting for you to battle it (and capture). Although you can battle it as many times as you want, it’s probably wise to save it beforehand to avoid having to get all the way back up to the Crown Shrine.

It can be difficult to capture, so make sure you have a relatively strong team and a lot of PokeBalls. Unfortunately, Calyrex is one of the few Pokemon that are Shiny locked in the Crown Tundra, so don’t waste your time soft resetting, a Shiny isn’t going to happen!

When you do capture Calyrex’s in its Shadow or Ice Rider form, you can actually use the Reins of Unity to separate the two Pokemon. This results in two Pokedex entries!

For those asking whether you can catch both Glastrier and Spectrier, no you can’t, at least not on the same save file. The process of capturing Calyrex sounds long-winded, but it’s actually pretty simple and is naturally achieved by going through the story.