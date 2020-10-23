 How to get Calyrex and Glastrier/Spectrier in the Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to get Calyrex and Glastrier/Spectrier in the Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 23/Oct/2020 9:35

by Paul Cot

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s the Crown Tundra DLC is finally available which means trainers can get their hands on the region’s featured Legendary Pokemon, Calyrex.

Calyrex ruled all of Galar throughout ancient times, so it’s safe to say the King Pokemon will be a fantastic addition to your Pokedex. It may not appear strong at just 1.1 meters tall and 7.7kg in weight but it is highly intelligent.

In fact, it is so clever that it’s said to see every past, present, and future event. Let’s break down how to encounter Calyrex in the Crown Tundra.

Calyrex Shiny Lock
Pokemon Company
Calyrex is the featured Legendary Pokemon of the new Crown Tundra DLC…

Calyrex location

Finding The King Pokemon is a several step process. Firstly, you’ll need to get to the point of the Crown Tundra story where you obtain the Legendary Clues in Peony’s house. This is located in Freezington.

From there pick up the Wooden Crown which can be found in his living room. By sheer coincidence (or not), there is a statue just outside where the aforementioned Crown fits like a glove. This is a statue of Calyrex (without its crown) sitting on what is either Glastrier or Spectrier. Put the crown on this statue.

This will cause Calyrex to appear which will result in a battle. The dual grass and psychic-type is relatively easy to defeat.

Following this, it will want you to interact with various NPCs in Freezington to find out whether members of the community remember it for its plentiful harvest.

Calyrex will share more about its history telling you about its loyal steed – Glastrier or Spectrier (more on that below). As part of the story, you’re required to buy some Carrot Seeds.

Again, coincidentally, a NPC is selling them right by the previous NPCs. This will cost 8 Dynite Ore.

To have this amount you will have needed to have successfully won your first Dynamax Adventure. If you haven’t, you’ll need to go back and do so.

Calyrex will then want you to choose between two locations to grow the carrots. One of them is a plot of land by gravestones and the other is in a field of “pristine snow”.

Glastrier and Spectrier

This is where the other Legendary Pokemon from the Crown Tundra come into play. Spectrier and Glastrier are Horse Pokemon with different typings.

The former is a ghost-type while the latter is ice. Therefore, it will come as no surprise Calyrex summons Spectrier when you plant the Carrot Seeds by the gravestones and Glastrier when planted by the pristine snow.

Whichever one you choose will result in you battling it back in Freezington. When you defeat it, you will obtain a tuft of Mane Hair.

This will then be used to construct the Reins of Unity. To do that you’ll need to talk to Calyrex (again) – at this point, you’re getting to know each other well – and it will give you the Radiant Petal. Take both of these to the Mayor’s House and Peony will give you the Reins of Unity.

Now you can make your way to the Crown Shrine which is located at the top of the Crown Tundra. Calyrex will be waiting for you.

Place the Carrot in the Shrine and either Spectrier or Glastrier will come for it. Calyrex will take this opportunity to jump on it. After seemingly taming it, the two fuse together to create the Shadow Rider or Ice Rider fusion forms.

Calyrex Glastrier
aWiibo
Calyrex fuses with Glastrier/Spectrier when it jumps on it and tames it…

Reins of Unity

Now Calyrex’s fusion form is waiting for you to battle it (and capture). Although you can battle it as many times as you want, it’s probably wise to save it beforehand to avoid having to get all the way back up to the Crown Shrine.

It can be difficult to capture, so make sure you have a relatively strong team and a lot of PokeBalls. Unfortunately, Calyrex is one of the few Pokemon that are Shiny locked in the Crown Tundra, so don’t waste your time soft resetting, a Shiny isn’t going to happen!

When you do capture Calyrex’s in its Shadow or Ice Rider form, you can actually use the Reins of Unity to separate the two Pokemon. This results in two Pokedex entries!

For those asking whether you can catch both Glastrier and Spectrier, no you can’t, at least not on the same save file. The process of capturing Calyrex sounds long-winded, but it’s actually pretty simple and is naturally achieved by going through the story.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms Pathfinder grapple change coming in Season 7

Published: 23/Oct/2020 10:09

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder with a thumbs up in Apex Legends.
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Pathfinder

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown is set to undergo a change once the Season 7 patch drops. 

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, Respawn Entertainment have made changes to each character – be it to make them a more viable option to use, or to bring them back down to earth because they’re too powerful.

These changes typically come at the start of a new season, but when something seems out of place – like Pathfinder’s long grapple cooldown that has caused the pick rate of the typically extremely popular character to dip quite a bit. 

With Season 6 drawing to a close, a change for the cooldown on Pathfinder’s grapple has been the biggest talking point after it was changed from the typical 15 seconds to around 40 seconds.

Pathfinder using the grapple in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder mains have been begging for a change to his grapple cooldown.

Players have begged Respawn for changes for some time, but with Season 6 drawing to a close, they’ll have to wait until the new season for a change. 

Responding to fan questions on Reddit, Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein confirmed that Pathfinder’s cooldown is in the works. “This patch!” Klein said, responding to a question about changes to the cooldown. “To be clear, that’s the Season 7 patch, coming soon.”

While Klein has given lengthy answers in the past about changes coming to Apex, he didn’t add anything else to his Pathfinder answers, instead, moving to answer questions about other changes as well as detailing why wall-running wouldn’t work in Apex.

Screenshot of Reddit comments
Screenshot via Reddit
Klein confirmed the changes on Reddit.

On top of the change to Pathfinder, Klein also confirmed that Octane is set for a “tiny buff” with the start of Season 7. Though, he did not hint at what the change to the adrenaline junkie would be. 

However, there isn’t all that long left in terms of a wait to see what Respawn has in store with Season 7. Unless there is a last-minute delay or change, the new patch is set to drop on November 4.