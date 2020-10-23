 Which Pokemon are Shiny locked in the Crown Tundra? - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Which Pokemon are Shiny locked in the Crown Tundra?

Published: 23/Oct/2020 5:30 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 5:38

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

A lot of trainers are so excited about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC because of the array of returning (and new) Legendary Pokemon. The question is though, which of these Legendary species are Shiny locked?

The missing Legendary Pokemon from Sword and Shield has been well documented. It has left a gap in the Galar region which trainers never really came to terms with.

Fortunately, it appears that the Pokemon Company’s plan all along was to add them via DLC. They may have made us wait nearly a year from the game’s initial release but thankfully all those classic legends can now be added to your Galar Pokedex.

In addition to catching those Legendary ‘mons, their new availability in Pokemon Sword and Shield presents trainers to find their Shiny forms. However, that’s only if they aren’t Shiny locked.

What is ‘Shiny lock’?

The term Shiny lock means a Pokemon cannot be found in its Shiny form unless it’s from a special event. Simply put, no matter how many times you encounter that Pokemon it will not be a Shiny.

Naturally, the majority of trainers don’t like the fact that there are Shiny locked Pokemon. There are a few reasons as to why Shiny locks exist but the main one is to keep the Shiny form of a particular species extra rare. After all, the rarer it is, the more exciting and meaningful it is to finally get it.

Crown Tundra Shiny locks

That begs the question, which of the long list of Legendary Pokemon available in the Crown Tundra DLC are Shiny locked? Fortunately, it’s only a few of them, most can be found in their Shiny form.

According to @mattyoukhana_, a respected figure in the Pokemon community who often shares such interesting details, the following cannot be obtained as a Shiny:

  • Articuno (Galarian)
  • Zapdos (Galarian)
  • Moltres (Galarian)
  • Victini
  • Keldeo
  • Cosmog
  • Poipole
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex
Calyrex Shiny Lock
Pokemon Company
Calyrex is the featured Legendary Pokemon of the new Crown Tundra DLC…

That means the likes of Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, Regidrago (the two new Regimons), Raikou, Entei, Suicune, and many more can be.

It isn’t exactly surprising the new Legendaries – the Galarian birds, Glastrier, Spectrier, and Calyrex are Shiny locked. They will likely be saved for a future date.

To build some excitement for when they are released, here’s what the new form of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres looks like as a Shiny. In the meantime, there are plenty of Legendaries you can start Shiny hunting, though. The amount of them should keep you busy in the Crown Tundra for a while!

CS:GO

Newly added CSGO Source 2 code has players hopeful for major update soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 4:29

by Andrew Amos
Valve

Share

Source 2

CS:GO players ⁠— it’s time to get your hopes up again. New strings of Source 2 code have been found in a recent Artifact update, and it’s got everyone hopeful that a major update is just around the corner.

Source 2 is coming to CS:GO. Or is it? At this point, the project has been greenlit, then reportedly canceled, then put back on so many times it’s hard to keep track.

CS:GO’s port to the newer Source 2 engine seemed dead in the water in July, even after speculation earlier in 2020 that it was just around the corner. Now it’s been given a new timeframe of the end of 2021.

However, for the first time in almost six months, there’s physical evidence that Valve are still kicking along with the project. New code found in one of Valve’s other titles has given players hope for Source 2 ⁠— and potentially a major update in the coming weeks.

The CS:GO Source 2 code string was found in the latest Artifact update. Valve data miner ‘GabeFollower’ shared the details on October 22. It was just a one-liner to do with shadows, but to CS:GO players, it’s something.

Given there hasn’t been any major changes to CS:GO since 2019’s Operation Shattered Web, any news is good news. However, it’s unlikely one string of Source 2 code is going to spell out a major in-game event.

It also doesn’t give players a better understanding of exactly what Source 2 will do for CS:GO.

According to Tyler McVickers of Valve News Network, Source 2 isn’t going to impact players too much. In fact, he stated that the game would be “95%” the same after the port.

“Source 2 still retains that backwards compatibility to Source 1, meaning even if a lot of the core mechanics change, ever so slightly, and upset the competitive side, the casual side — expecting ‘CSGO remade’ — will be disappointed as well,” he told players back in July.

cache csgo map
FMPONE, Twitter
Source 2 won’t really have an effect on players, according to VNN.

However, there will be some changes to how maps and models are created, as well as some bug fixes that come with fixing the old engine.

Dota 2 is already on Source 2, while elements of CS:GO like the Panorama UI use the newer engine. We will update you on everything Source 2 as new information arises.