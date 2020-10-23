Where to find Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in the Crown Tundra - Dexerto

The Legendary Kanto birds – Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres – were among the most notable omissions from Pokemon Sword and Shield. They have now returned in the Crown Tundra DLC in exciting new Galarian forms.

There’s plenty to look forward to in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s second DLC but long-term fans of the franchise will be very keen to get their hands on these Kantonian legends. Over time their appeal and status among Legendary Pokemon has diminished, largely due to the addition of various other Legendaries.

These new Galarian forms though, should make Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres among the most sought after again. Galarian Articuno is a dual flying and psychic-type, Zapdos a dual fighting and flying-type, and finally, Moltres a dual dark and flying-type.

That means respectively they have lost their traditional ice, electric, and fire-types. This of course drastically changes which Pokemon they can be effective against. We’ll need to worry about that when it comes to battles but first, you’ll have to catch them first. Here’s where to find each of the Galarian Kanto birds.

Firstly, head over to Ballimere Lake with the Crown Tundra. Once there you’ll find a giant tree that you’ll need to approach.

Once you do a cutscene with each of the Galarian Kanto birds will begin. They will start to fight each other before running away once they become aware of your presence.

The chapter of “A Legendary Tree of a Legendary Three” will then start. This means the three can now be caught but first, you must find them again.



Galarian Articuno

The Cruel Pokemon doesn’t go too far, staying within the Crown Tundra. It can be found in various places within the snowy mountains.

Youtuber MonkeyKingHero has confirmed it can at least be found in Snowslide Slope or Giant’s Bed. When you do find it, Galarian Articuno can be tricky to encounter.

You will come across three of them, with only one being real. They will form a circle-of-sorts before spiraling at a fast pace to try and deceive you as to which one is real.

The one you need to keep your eye on is the Articuno that raises its wing before spiraling. If you select the wrong one it will fly away and you’ll need to track it down again to have a second chance (or you can just save it beforehand). However, should you choose correctly it will attack you resulting in an encounter.



Galarian Zapdos

The Strong Legs Pokemon (not our nickname) has traveled all the way back to the Galar region. More specifically, you’ll find it in the Wild Area.

Head over there and you should see it loitering fairly quickly. Once you approach it, it will run away.

Don’t worry though, follow it around the Wild Area and eventually it will stop allowing you to force an encounter. Don’t be deterred if it takes a while, it looks Galarian Zapdos is happy to keep you chasing it for a while but will give up soon enough.



Galarian Moltres

Given the locations of the other two, it will come as no surprise that Galarian Moltres has made its way to the Isle of Armor. While Articuno requires eagle-eyed vision and Zapdos perseverance, Moltres is a little more simple.

You’ll first see the Malevolent Pokemon flying over the sea in the Isle of Armor starting area (Fields of Honor). You’ll need to cut it off and when you do, as the video shows, it will stop temporarily.

When it does make sure you in its line of sight, several meters away. This will cause it to attack you, starting the encounter.

You can catch each Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (Galarian forms only of course) fairly early on in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC. Each encounter will be at Level 70 and they cannot be Shiny.