Pokemon TCG card reveal “finally” redeems a Dragon-type favorite

As Western Pokemon TCG fans gear up for exciting upcoming releases such as Surging Sparks, a lot of eyes are on Pokemon of Japan and sets like Supercharged Breakers and Paradise Dragona to see exactly what ends up making the jump over.

Thankfully, a Japanese Pokemon TCG championship revealed some surprises, and fans got a brand-new look at several upcoming cards, including some Tera ex versions of fan-favorite Dragon-type Pokemon that could mean serious business in the competitive scene.

Pokebeach shared the new cards in a post, revealing Tera Hydreigon ex, Tera Tatsugiri ex, Milotic ex, and a few more. X user PokemonRestocks also shared the cards, garnering some interesting reactions below the post.

There’s a lot of love in particular for both Hydreigon ex and Tatsugiri ex, with both of these Dragon-type Pokemon having somewhat underwhelming cards in the past.

One comment says, “YES TATSUGIRI I LOVE IT” before another added, “Yessir more dragons.”

Comments on Pokebeach also delve into the cards, praising the new art and the practical applications of the new moves.

“Oh my god, Hydreigon finally got a good card for the first time in years. I am so happy oh my god” says one comment, while another added, “Glad to get a Dragon-type Stellar Tatsugiri, if it gets a SIR it might be my chase card of the set.”

Meanwhile, a few people are already dreaming up how to use the cards, such as one person who says, “Tatsugiri’s attack is kinda busted. It could work with Regidrago, somehow.”

Not everyone is hot on the cards though, as some are still hoping for a previous type of Tera card to return. One comment says that they “hope we’re not done with type-shifted Teras” which are the cards that give Pokemon completely new Tera-types.

It remains to be seen if we are now just locked into Stellar-tera for the foreseeable, but there are plenty of fun combinations waiting to be exploited in the TCG.

