Where to find Gible in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Catching Gible in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl can be rather difficult, particularly if you don’t know where the dual Ground/Dragon-type spawns.

Garchomp is an incredibly strong dual Dragon/Ground-type Pokemon that was first featured in Diamond and Pearl. However, if you wish to unleash this Psuedo-legendary’s power, you’ll need to catch its first evolution. While the vast majority of the Gen 4 Pokedex can be completed by simply venturing into the tall grass, there are a number of Pokemon that require a little extra effort to catch.

For example, Pokemon like Munchlax, Beldum, Riolu, and Combee all have specific catching methods that trainers must use in order to obtain them. Gible is another Pokemon that can only be encountered when certain conditions are met.

While the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different, the Pokemon roster and their encounters will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Gible will likely be the same. Whether you’re playing through Diamond and Pearl or just waiting for the Gen 4 remakes, we have you covered.

How to catch Gible in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Gible can not be encountered in any of Sinnoh’s routes. Instead, you’ll need to head on over to Wayward Cave.

Before you go venturing off, you’ll need to take a Pokemon that has learned both Flash, Strength and Cut. Once you’ve done that, simply follow the instructions below:

Fly to Eterna City and head on over to Route 206 (directly south). Use cut on the tree to the east. Follow the path and walk under the bridge. Once under the bridge, simply take a few steps forward until you enter the hidden cave. Use Strenght to move the boulders blocking the entrance. Use the path on the left and keep cycling back and forth.

Gible has a 15 % encounter rate in Wayward Cave, so it can take a while for it to appear. However, if you use the method above, you’ll be able to catch this dual Dragon/Ground-type in no time.