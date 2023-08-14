GamingPokemon

How to build Pokemon World Championship winning TCG deck 2023

Vance Kelley Pokemon TCG World Championship deckThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon World Championships 2023 has concluded, with Vancy Kelley bringing home the title of Pokemon TCG World Championship. Here’s everything we know about his deck, including how to build it.

Having taken place in Yokohama, Japan, the 2023 Pokemon World Championships may go down as one of the most popular events in recent history.

Pokemon TCG player Vance Kelley has the honor of bringing home the championship title with his Fusion Mew deck.

Here’s everything we know about the deck, including how to build it yourself to play with friends or compete in tournaments.

Article continues after ad

Vance Kelly 2023 Pokemon TCG Championship deck

Featuring two of the current meta’s most popular cards – Mew V and Mew VMax, Vance’s deck gives you the ability to use attacks from other Fusion Strike Pokemon placed on your bench.

This includes Genesect V, Meloetta, and Oricorio for access to a wide variety of attack options during each match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Here is the entire deck list, showing the card name, how many you need, and a link to TCG Player for purchase:

Article continues after ad
CardNumber neededPrice (each)Buy it
Battle VIP Pass4$2.03BUY
Cram-o-matic4$0.10BUY
Crystal Cave1$0.14BUY
Fusion Strike Energy4$0.04BUY
Genesect V4$2.49BUY
Lost City2$6.99BUY
Lost Vacuum2$0.28BUY
Meloetta1$0.10BUY
Mew V4$1.58BUY
Mew VMAX3$3.23BUY
Oricorio1$0.07BUY
Power Tablet4$0.04BUY
Switch Cart2$1.00BUY
Ultra Ball4$0.20BUY
Choice Belt2$0.08BUY
Box of Disaster1$0.03BUY
Iono1$2.08BUY
Nest Ball2$0.39BUY
Pal Pad1$0.12BUY
Path to the Peak1$0.26BUY
Elesa’s Sparkle2$0.25BUY
Double Turbo Energy3$0.22BUY
Escape Rope1$0.27BUY
Judge1$1.32BUY
Forest Seal Stone3$11.50BUY
Boss’s Orders2$0.05BUY

The total cost to build the deck it its entirety is right around $95 at the time of writing. The value of the cards are likely higher than usual due to the world Championships just ending, and may drop back down sooner than later.

Some TCG Player sellers charge a flat shipping fee, usually a dollar per order, but you can shop at your local game store to try to find the cards without the added cost.

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

To check out more of the winners from the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, head over to check out our coverage.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCGPokemon World Championship 2023