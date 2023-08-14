How to build Pokemon World Championship winning TCG deck 2023

Pokemon World Championships 2023 has concluded, with Vancy Kelley bringing home the title of Pokemon TCG World Championship. Here’s everything we know about his deck, including how to build it.

Having taken place in Yokohama, Japan, the 2023 Pokemon World Championships may go down as one of the most popular events in recent history.

Pokemon TCG player Vance Kelley has the honor of bringing home the championship title with his Fusion Mew deck.

Here’s everything we know about the deck, including how to build it yourself to play with friends or compete in tournaments.

Vance Kelly 2023 Pokemon TCG Championship deck

Featuring two of the current meta’s most popular cards – Mew V and Mew VMax, Vance’s deck gives you the ability to use attacks from other Fusion Strike Pokemon placed on your bench.

This includes Genesect V, Meloetta, and Oricorio for access to a wide variety of attack options during each match.

Here is the entire deck list, showing the card name, how many you need, and a link to TCG Player for purchase:

Card Number needed Price (each) Buy it Battle VIP Pass 4 $2.03 BUY Cram-o-matic 4 $0.10 BUY Crystal Cave 1 $0.14 BUY Fusion Strike Energy 4 $0.04 BUY Genesect V 4 $2.49 BUY Lost City 2 $6.99 BUY Lost Vacuum 2 $0.28 BUY Meloetta 1 $0.10 BUY Mew V 4 $1.58 BUY Mew VMAX 3 $3.23 BUY Oricorio 1 $0.07 BUY Power Tablet 4 $0.04 BUY Switch Cart 2 $1.00 BUY Ultra Ball 4 $0.20 BUY Choice Belt 2 $0.08 BUY Box of Disaster 1 $0.03 BUY Iono 1 $2.08 BUY Nest Ball 2 $0.39 BUY Pal Pad 1 $0.12 BUY Path to the Peak 1 $0.26 BUY Elesa’s Sparkle 2 $0.25 BUY Double Turbo Energy 3 $0.22 BUY Escape Rope 1 $0.27 BUY Judge 1 $1.32 BUY Forest Seal Stone 3 $11.50 BUY Boss’s Orders 2 $0.05 BUY

The total cost to build the deck it its entirety is right around $95 at the time of writing. The value of the cards are likely higher than usual due to the world Championships just ending, and may drop back down sooner than later.

Some TCG Player sellers charge a flat shipping fee, usually a dollar per order, but you can shop at your local game store to try to find the cards without the added cost.

To check out more of the winners from the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, head over to check out our coverage.

