Pokemon Unite: What the light bulb & eye symbols mean

In the TiMi Studios MOBA, players may encounter a wide range of icons that pop up on their screen. Here is what the Pokemon Unite light bulb and eye symbols actually mean.

If you’ve ever been in a Standard or Ranked match in Pokemon Unite and were confused by symbols hovering over a character, you are not alone.

The light bulb and eye icons in particular have been leaving many Trainers in the TiMi Studios MOBA stumped. This guide will break down what each symbol means and what triggers them.

Pokemon Unite light bulb symbol

If you see a blue light bulb over a character’s head, that simply means they have the Exp. Share Held Item equipped to their Pokemon and they are getting a constant flow of experience points.

Advertisement

If your teammate in your lane has the add-on, they will no longer be getting shared XP each time you knock out a neutral enemy on the map. This means they should NOT be landing the final hit on NPCs in your lane.

The Held Item is meant for Support characters such as Eldegoss who are supposed to hang back to let Attacker, All-Rounder, or Defender characters level up quicker by defeating neutral enemies in your lane.

Pokemon Unite eye symbol

Have you ever found yourself roaming across the map, only to have a pesky eye icon float above your head? Once the cursed symbol appears, your ‘mon speed immediately plummets and it’s really annoying.

Advertisement

The symbol appears any time you pass behind the opposing team’s goal zone. TiMi Studios uses the mechanic to stop overpowered players from wreaking havoc on others (who might be a lower level than you).

If you see the red icon, it’s a warning of sorts to turn around and go back. Unless you are over-leveled, you will probably get jumped and be unable to escape due to severely reduced speed.

Despite Trainers often seeing the icons in matches, many have been left scratching their head as to what they mean. In all fairness, the MOBA doesn’t exactly go out of its way to explain what the symbols represent.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Unite Held Item tier list



The eye symbol in particular is important as it lets you know when you have gone too far on the map. Perhaps TiMi Studios could update the tutorial mode in the future to include a breakdown of Held Items and the icons.