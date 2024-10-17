Ibai reveals plans to unify KOI, Toronto Ultra, Defiant and MAD Lions brands

Speaking in a Twitch stream on October 16, Ibai Llanos revealed that his esports organization, KOI, will be unifying with all other brands under the OverActive Media umbrella. This includes not just KOI but the LEC’s MAD Lions, Overwatch’s Toronto Defiant, and Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra.

Unifying these brands is something that Toronto Ultra execs have spoken about in the past. This includes when Activision was discussing unifying brands across the Call of Duty League (CDL) and the Overwatch League (OWL), prior to the latter’s demise.

Article continues after ad

It seems that moment might be coming soon, though, with Ibai openly discussing it on stream.

[Quotes translated from Spanish]

“We are going to make a very important change in KOI,” he said. “We are going to unify all the teams, and it is something that I would like to do with you live.”

“Stay tuned for next week, I’ll probably show you the new logos and colors and let you choose.”

Article continues after ad

He went on to add that “we want everything to be purple,” which is the main color that Toronto Ultra uses for its branding, as well as KOI itself.

Article continues after ad

Conversely, Toronto Defiant jerseys are red and black while MAD Lions are primarily blue and white.

Timestamp 5:45

It’s worth noting that, in addition to this, the Overwatch team actually appeared at the Esports World Cup as Toronto Ultra, not Defiant.

While this was likely due to the ability to earn World Cup points and potentially more money in the overall standings by playing under the same team name, it could have signaled towards what Ibai and KOI want to do with their teams.

Article continues after ad

Nothing has yet been announced by any of the other organizations involved with KOI but by the sounds of it, Ibai won’t waste too much time before he starts sharing ideas with his community.