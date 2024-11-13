Pokemon TCG Pocket devs finally addresses pack choice controversy

Whether or not a player’s pack choice matters in Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a trending question since the app’s launch. Devs have finally responded to the topic.

If you ever wonder whether or not the exact pack you choose to open in Pokemon TCG Pocket will actually affect your pull, you’re not alone. This has been a question that the community’s been wondering, given the game’s gacha-like mechanics.

Currently, players have the option to choose Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Charizard packs, which are part of the Genetic Apex booster packs set.

Article continues after ad

Once they’ve made up their mind, they’ll be taken to a new screen showing sealed packs in a carousel. Here, they can browse around and select the exact one they want.

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company Some of the most powerful cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Regarding this feature, The Pokemon Company has finally broken their silence on whether the pack players’ choice matters at all — though it’s something fans likely don’t want to hear.

Article continues after ad

When asked by Polygon, they wrote: “While Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket draws inspiration from the experience of opening physical Pokémon TCG booster packs, we are unable to share specifics at this time.”

Article continues after ad

Within a short period of time, there are already various theories from the community surrounding Pokemon TCG Pocket.

One of them suggests that crumpled packs have better results, meaning that which pack you open in the carousel matters. This involves rotating a pack and checking for bent edges.

While devs have yet to elaborate exactly on whether or not the player’s choice matters, the community has already gone out of its way to find more information about this.

Article continues after ad

According to some players, the results are already determined as soon as you select which booster pack you want to open. In the end, the choice appears to be an illusion, and the animations are purely visuals.

Article continues after ad

This is also the case with the Wonder Pick theory, which claims that players can track the card they want by recording the shuffling process and watching the video in slow motion.