Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion: Release date, new cards & more

The upcoming Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion is set to bring Paradox creatures to the game, so here’s everything we know so far including the set’s release date and the new cards you might be able to discover inside.

Now that the Tera Charizard-featuring Obsidian Flames is out in the wild, Pokemon TCG collectors will most likely be looking ahead to the future. Apart from the long-awaited Pokemon 151 set, the next major English-language expansion will be Paradox Rift.

Not much has been revealed about this expansion yet, but we do know that it will introduce Paradox Pokemon to the TCG. Just like in the Scarlet & Violet video games, there are ‘Ancient’ forms like Scream Tail and ‘Future’ forms like Iron Moth.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you can expect from the new Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion including the set’s release date and some of the cards that have been shown off so far.

When is the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion released?

The Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion is expected to be released on November 3, 2023, although this is subject to change.

Before then, players can look forward to the Pokemon 151 special expansion in September 2023 or check out the Obsidian Flames expansion which was released in August 2023.

New cards in Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift expansion

While this hasn’t been confirmed by The Pokemon Company yet, it seems pretty safe to assume that the Paradox Rift expansion will include the six Paradox Pokemon cards that were revealed at the 2023 Pokemon World Championships closing ceremony.

These are Scream Tail (Ancient), Brute Bonnet (Ancient), Roaring Moon ex (Ancient), Iron Bundle (Future), Iron Moth (Future), and Iron Valiant ex (Future). There will also be Illustration Rare variations of Brute Bonnet and Iron Moth to discover.

You can see all of these Paradox Pokemon cards in the teaser trailer here or via the video embed below:

A closer look at the trailer suggests that there will be 182 cards in the Paradox Rift base set, although we can most likely expect plenty more Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Ultra Rares, and Hyper Rares to appear on top of that number.

As we said before, it hasn’t been officially confirmed that all of these cards will feature in the Paradox Rift expansion, but it does seem very likely that this will be the case.

We’ll update this page once more information about Paradox Rift has been confirmed, but in the meantime, check out some more Pokemon TCG content below:

